Yadea Celebrates a 2022 that Witnessed Rapid Globalization, Multiple Tech Breakthroughs and Esthetic Innovations, Excited to Further “Electrify Your Life” in 2023

WUXI, China, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is driving into 2023 with massive momentum thanks to yet another landmark year in 2022 that featured lightning-fast globalization, exciting tech breakthroughs, and sleek esthetic innovation. The smart and sustainable e-mobility company's global standing and brand image has been crystallized having significantly caught the attention of the industry's global media this past year.

"Yadea has achieved outstanding results in internationalization, technology, and design in 2022. Thanks to our team and valued customers we have a true virtuous cycle, and we see a genuine team effort where everyone is a winner. Through investments in research and development, regular tech breakthroughs as evidenced by our patent numbers, we bring cutting edge technologies and mobility experiences to our customers who trust us and recognize our products. We thank them and look forward to 2023," said Aska Zeng, CEO of Yadea Europe.

Breakneck globalization and localization

Yadea's global future looks brighter after 2022 with its products presently covering five continents and exported to 100 countries and regions having won the love and recognition of 60 million users around the world. The Company has established multiple international subsidiaries with professional product R&D and sales teams in order to carry out more systematic localized operations to meet the needs of local users in countries such as Germany, Vietnam and the US.

The Company's brand globalization strategy continued apace in June 2022 when Yadea officially announced its expansion into the Spanish market with a high-profile launch event at Madrid City Hall. In July, Yadea attended Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt and in October again appeared in Germany at the INTERMOT motorcycle exhibition in Cologne, showing the world China's leading solutions in the era of green and low-carbon travel to great media fanfare, followed by its attendance in the world's leading two-wheel vehicles exhibition EICMA in Milan in November. And most recently, Yadea participated in CES 2023 in Las Vegas to promote its green technology travel lifestyle. In terms of sports, Yadea was unveiled as an Official Asia-Pacific FIFA World Cup 2022™ Regional Supporter for the event in Qatar and in August was in France as naming partner for the FISE Xperience Series BMX freestyle competition.

World-beating tech and esthetic innovations

In 2022, Yadea persisted in technological innovation, and remains the sole company in the industry with over 1,350 patents, two national CNAS laboratories, six technology R&D centers, and one national industrial design technology center. The Company has achieved numerous scientific and technological achievements including the creation of the industry's first graphene battery.

Yadea is also recognized for its fast charging, automotive-grade technology, enabling electric two-wheeled vehicles to charge 80% in just 20 minutes. The Company released the first high-speed electric motorcycle, Keeness VFD, equipped with a 10KW mid-mounted high-performance motor independently developed by Yadea, with a top speed of 100km/h, needing only four seconds to accelerate from 0-50km/h.

Yadea is a ceaseless advocate of a "strong performance plus individual appearance" product development strategy and takes utmost pride in meeting the individual esthetic needs of users. This design diligence has paid off with multiple awards and recognitions including most recently an IDEA Award for design excellence.

Yadea's future sees accelerated expansion and increased R&D investment

In 2023 and beyond, Yadea will continue to take full advantage of the smart and sustainable trends, accelerate its global expansion, and continue to increase investment in research and development to fully embrace leading core technology innovation capabilities. Yadea will continue to "Electrify Your Life", bringing the ultimate two-wheel electric driving experience to global users, and building a green and sustainable future.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles, including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 100 countries and regions and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

