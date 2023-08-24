24.08.2023 22:08:00

YAIMA ANNOUNCES THE FALL MOONGATE TOUR: AN ETHEREAL JOURNEY OF SOUND AND SPIRIT

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Cascadian indie-folktronic duo YAIMA announces their long-anticipated twelve-city fall tour, kicking off in Chicago on September 20. Featuring multi-instrumentalist Masaru Higasa and vocalist Pepper Proud, YAIMA blurs the lines between genres, blending organic rhythms, celestial vocals, and heartened lyricism that reflect the lifelong adventures of two ardent global troubadours.

YAIMA delivers a deeply uplifting, state-of-the-art conceptual experience: "For us, this tour is not a series of performances to a passive audience — it's an interactive invitation to be reacquainted with the senses, to be enveloped by sounds that soothe the soul, and to be reminded of the goodness and raw beauty that surrounds us."

Audiences can expect a hauntingly beautiful, deeply introspective journey exploring the cyclical, evolving nature of life. Guided by the soundscapes, listeners find they can navigate even the darkest of nights by accessing the wisdom and light from within.

YAIMA's Moongate Fall Tour is produced by transformational events trailblazer BrightStar Live Events. West Coast dates will follow in the spring. Tickets for all fall concerts are available now exclusively at BrightStarEvents.net/yaima.

YAIMA Fall 2023 Moongate Tour Dates:
Sept. 21-21: Chicago, IL
Sept. 23: Toronto, ON
Sept. 24: Montreal, QC
Sept. 26: Ottawa, ON
Sept. 28: Boston, MA
Sept. 29: New York, NY
Sept. 30: Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 1: Baltimore, MD
Oct. 4: Asheville, NC
Oct. 5: Atlanta, GA
Oct. 7: St. Petersburg, FL
Oct. 8: Miami, FL

For over a decade, BrightStar has served the transformational event space with world-class ticketing, event management, and Livestream solutions coupled with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yaima-announces-the-fall-moongate-tour-an-ethereal-journey-of-sound-and-spirit-301909612.html

SOURCE Brightstar Live Events

