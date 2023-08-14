Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues were US$79.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 4.1% from the second quarter of 2022.

- Revenues generated from chatting services in the second quarter of 2023 were US$55.2 million.

- Revenues generated from games services in the second quarter of 2023 were US$24.0 million.

Net income was US$28.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net margin [1] was 35.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

was in the second quarter of 2023, compared with in the second quarter of 2022. Net margin was 35.7% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income [2] was US$33.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$28.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net margin [3] was 42.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

was in the second quarter of 2023, compared with in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net margin was 42.6% in the second quarter of 2023. Average MAUs [4] increased by 14.3% to 34.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 from 29.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

increased by 14.3% to 34.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 from 29.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The number of paying users [5] on our platform increased by 26.6% to 13.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 from 10.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Key Operating Data For the three months ended



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023













Average MAUs (in thousands)

29,920





34,192













Paying users (in thousands)

10,585





13,402



[1] Net margin is net income as a percentage of revenues. [2] Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the sections entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release. [3] Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues. [4] "Average MAUs" refers to the average monthly active users in a given period calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. "Active users" refers to registered users who accessed any of our main mobile applications at least once during a given period. Yalla, Yalla Ludo and Yalla Parchis have been our main mobile applications for the periods presented herein; YallaChat and 101 Okey Yalla have been our main mobile applications since the fourth quarter of 2022; and WeMuslim has been our main mobile application since the second quarter of 2023. [5] "Paying users" refers to registered users who played a game or purchased our virtual items or upgrade services using virtual currencies on our main mobile applications at least once in a given period, except for users who receive all of their virtual currencies directly or indirectly from us for free. "Registered users" refers to users who have registered accounts on our main mobile applications as of a given time; a registered user is not necessarily a unique user, as an individual may register multiple accounts on our main mobile applications.

"Our robust second quarter performance delivered total revenues that increased by 4.1% year-over-year to US$79.2 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance despite the period's seasonality prompted by the Ramadan holiday," said Mr. Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla. "These exceptional results showcase our ongoing dedication and ability to successfully refine our operating processes, enhance the gamification of our flagship applications and optimize our user acquisition strategy. As a result, we have holistically elevated users' experience across our suite of products, driving increased user engagement. Our Group's average MAUs increased to 34.2 million for the second quarter, up 14.3% year-over-year. Users are also showing increasing willingness to pay for our products and the number of total paying users increased to 13.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

"The launch of our second hard-core mobile game Merge Kingdoms drove exciting progress in our mid-core and hard-core gaming business during the second quarter. Meanwhile, we continue to refine and upgrade our first self-developed hard-core game, Age of Legends, which was launched across Gulf countries at the beginning of August 2023," Mr. Yang added. "Digital transformation is sweeping through the MENA region. To make the most of the growing opportunities within the expanding market, we are strategically investing in R&D and exploring new business prospects that complement our existing offerings. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our local know-how and core capabilities, as well as work to forge collaborations with international partners that strengthen our offerings and overall value proposition."

"In the second quarter, we achieved solid top-line and bottom-line growth as we continued to pursue high-quality development of our business," said Ms. Karen Hu, CFO of Yalla. "Our commitment to disciplined cost management and an ROI-focused sales and marketing strategy has elevated our overall operational efficiency. We have also strategically leveraged the high-interest rates to achieve a higher return for our strong cash position. Consequently, we maintained a healthy level of profitability throughout the quarter, registering a net margin of 35.7% and excluding share-based compensation, a non-GAAP net margin of 42.6%. Our solid cash position and effective overall execution equip us to seize future opportunities that foster our sustainable growth and generate value for all of our stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues were US$79.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 4.1% increase from US$76.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the broadening of our user base and our enhanced monetization capability. Our average MAUs increased by 14.3% from 29.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 to 34.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Our solid revenue growth was also partially attributable to the significant increase in the number of paying users, which grew from 10.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 to 13.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, our revenues generated from chatting services were US$55.2 million, and revenues from games services were US$24.0 million.

Costs and expenses

Our total costs and expenses remained relatively stable at US$55.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$55.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Our cost of revenues was US$28.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 3.2% decrease from US$29.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower commission fees paid to third-party payment platforms as a result of diversified payment channels, and lower technical service fees resulting from more disciplined management.

Cost of revenues as a percentage of our total revenues decreased to 35.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 38.5% in the second quarter of 2022.

Our selling and marketing expenses were US$12.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 10.4% increase from US$11.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher advertising and market promotion expenses driven by our continued user acquisition efforts and expanding product portfolio. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our total revenues remained relatively stable at 15.6%, compared with 14.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

Our general and administrative expenses were US$8.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 15.4% increase from US$6.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation and an increase in professional service fees. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of our total revenues remained relatively stable at 10.1%, compared with 9.1% in the second quarter of 2022.

Our technology and product development expenses were US$6.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 14.8% decrease from US$7.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollars, which resulted in a decrease in the reporting currency amount of salaries and benefits for our technology and product development team, demonstrating benefits of the Company's globalized talent acquisition strategy. Technology and product development expenses as a percentage of our total revenues decreased from 10.2% in the second quarter of 2022 to 8.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income

Operating income was US$23.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$20.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income[6]

Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was US$29.4 million, compared with US$29.2 million in the same period last year.

Interest income

Our interest income was US$4.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a significant increase in interest rates applicable to the Company's bank deposits and a continued increase in the Company's cash position.

Income tax expense

Our income tax expense was US$0.82 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.78 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, our net income was US$28.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2023 was US$33.8 million, compared with US$28.6 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.19 and US$0.16, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, while basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.14 and US$0.12, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share[7]

Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were US$0.22 and US$0.19, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.19 and US$0.16, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments

As of June 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of US$510.5 million, compared with US$453.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share repurchase program

Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program beginning on May 21, 2021 with an extended expiration date of May 21, 2024, the Company completed cash repurchases in the open market of 2,302,141 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing 2,302,141 Class A ordinary shares, for an aggregate amount of approximately US$27.0 million, as of June 30, 2023. The aggregate value of ADSs and/or Class A ordinary shares that remain available for purchase under the current share repurchase program was US$123.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Yalla currently expects revenues to be between US$73.0 million and US$80.0million.

The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

[6] Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the sections entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release. [7] Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders represents net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders, excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share and non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures. See the sections entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 4:00 AMDubai Time, or Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 United Arab Emirates Toll Free: 80-003-570-3589 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Access Code: 8369149

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yalla.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 21, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 1131608

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income as net income excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net margin as non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenues. We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders as net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders, excluding share-based compensation. We define non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share as non-GAAP net income attributable to Yalla Group Limited's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding.

By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. Investors can better understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess its core operating results, as they exclude share-based compensation expenses, which are not expected to result in cash payments. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its non-GAAP financial measures in the reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results are set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; Waha, a social networking product featuring 3-D avatars; casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Yalla Group Limited's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yalla Group Limited's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yalla Group Limited does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yalla Group Limited

Investor Relations

Kerry Gao - IR Director

Tel: +86-571-8980-7962

Email: ir@yalla.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









As of





December 31, 2022



June 30, 2023





US$



US$

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



407,256,837





305,819,389

Term deposits



20,000,000





191,761,209

Short-term investments



25,788,304





12,952,035

Amounts due from a related party



—





136,608

Prepayments and other current assets



28,652,840





35,435,305

Total current assets



481,697,981





546,104,546

Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net



2,121,613





2,101,182

Intangible asset, net



1,328,470





1,240,710

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,950,364





3,202,752

Long-term investments



3,833,750





3,819,565

Other assets



15,406,078





15,080,631

Total non-current assets



24,640,275





25,444,840

Total assets



506,338,256





571,549,386















LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accounts payable



5,382,276





1,268,107

Deferred revenue



35,957,485





43,998,842

Operating lease liabilities, current



858,452





1,293,977

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



22,821,168





24,251,003

Total current liabilities



65,019,381





70,811,929

Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities, non-current



744,612





1,678,544

Amounts due to a related party



709,789





647,575

Total non-current liabilities



1,454,401





2,326,119

Total liabilities



66,473,782





73,138,048















EQUITY











Shareholders' equity of Yalla Group Limited











Class A Ordinary Shares



13,356





13,670

Class B Ordinary Shares



2,473





2,473

Additional paid-in capital



294,406,395





306,177,968

Treasury stock



(27,014,697)





(27,014,697)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,701,111)





(3,097,167)

Retained earnings



174,880,748





224,812,958

Total shareholders' equity of Yalla Group Limited



440,587,164





500,895,205

Non-controlling interests



(722,690)





(2,483,867)

Total equity



439,864,474





498,411,338

Total liabilities and equity



506,338,256





571,549,386



YALLA GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023



US$

US$

US$

US$

US$ Revenues

76,090,799

73,518,613

79,246,363

148,428,081

152,764,976 Costs and expenses



















Cost of revenues

(29,272,347)

(27,852,477)

(28,330,815)

(56,800,337)

(56,183,292) Selling and marketing expenses

(11,208,074)

(11,354,975)

(12,378,490)

(23,734,535)

(23,733,465) General and administrative expenses

(6,945,989)

(10,164,394)

(8,018,573)

(14,973,859)

(18,182,967) Technology and product development expenses

(7,726,715)

(7,411,188)

(6,586,078)

(13,711,283)

(13,997,266) Total costs and expenses

(55,153,125)

(56,783,034)

(55,313,956)

(109,220,014)

(112,096,990) Operating income

20,937,674

16,735,579

23,932,407

39,208,067

40,667,986 Interest income

176,432

3,118,289

4,623,275

227,551

7,741,564 Government grants

1,847

177,659

4,560

160,532

182,219 Investment income (loss)

17,674

491,889

529,308

(150,771)

1,021,197 Income before income taxes

21,133,627

20,523,416

29,089,550

39,445,379

49,612,966 Income tax expense

(780,211)

(616,358)

(821,149)

(1,393,656)

(1,437,507) Net income

20,353,416

19,907,058

28,268,401

38,051,723

48,175,459 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

236,433

554,591

1,202,160

314,597

1,756,751 Net income attributable to Yalla Group

Limited's shareholders



20,589,849

20,461,649

29,470,561

38,366,320

49,932,210 Earnings per ordinary share



















——Basic

0.14

0.13

0.19

0.25

0.32 ——Diluted

0.12

0.11

0.16

0.22

0.28 Weighted average number of shares



















outstanding used in computing earnings



















per ordinary share



















——Basic

151,384,789

157,976,350

158,871,859

150,771,175

158,424,104 ——Diluted

175,146,529

180,517,715

180,752,549

175,847,551

180,635,132











































Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues, selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and

technology and product development expenses as follows:

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023



US$

US$

US$

US$

US$ Cost of revenues

1,404,341

1,030,249

923,513

2,848,661

1,953,762 Selling and marketing expenses

1,850,318

971,335

1,014,371

3,696,912

1,985,706 General and administrative expenses

4,663,550

3,245,278

3,242,981

9,326,219

6,488,259 Technology and product development expenses

357,487

349,277

315,173

668,929

664,450 Total share-based compensation expenses

8,275,696

5,596,139

5,496,038

16,540,721

11,092,177

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023





US$



US$



US$



US$



US$

Operating income



20,937,674





16,735,579





23,932,407





39,208,067





40,667,986

Share-based compensation expenses



8,275,696





5,596,139





5,496,038





16,540,721





11,092,177

Non-GAAP operating income



29,213,370





22,331,718





29,428,445





55,748,788





51,760,163

































Net income



20,353,416





19,907,058





28,268,401





38,051,723





48,175,459

Share-based compensation expenses,

net of tax effect of nil



8,275,696





5,596,139





5,496,038





16,540,721





11,092,177

Non-GAAP net income



28,629,112





25,503,197





33,764,439





54,592,444





59,267,636

































Net income attributable to Yalla

Group Limited's shareholders



20,589,849





20,461,649





29,470,561





38,366,320





49,932,210

Share-based compensation expenses,

net of tax effect of nil



8,275,696





5,596,139





5,496,038





16,540,721





11,092,177

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Yalla Group Limited's shareholders



28,865,545





26,057,788





34,966,599





54,907,041





61,024,387

































Non-GAAP earnings per ordinary share





























——Basic



0.19





0.16





0.22





0.36





0.39

——Diluted



0.16





0.14





0.19





0.31





0.34

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used in computing earnings

per ordinary share





























——Basic



151,384,789





157,976,350





158,871,859





150,771,175





158,424,104

——Diluted



175,146,529





180,517,715





180,752,549





175,847,551





180,635,132



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalla-group-limited-announces-unaudited-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301899666.html

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited