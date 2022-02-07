Yamaha 9-month Profit Climbs, Lifts FY Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japan's Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) reported Monday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent climbed 70.8 percent to 30.03 billion Japanese yen or 172.41 yen per basic share from last year's 17.62 billion yen or 100.23 yen per basic share.

Operating profit was 40.63 billion yen, up 52.1 percent from 26.72 billion yen in the previous year. Core operating profit climbed 20.1 percent from the prior year to 34.86 billion yen.

Revenue for the period was 302.33 billion yen, up 11 percent from 272.30 billion yen last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Yamaha now expects profit attributable of 35 billion yen or 201.79 yen per share, up 31.5 percent from last year.

Operating profit would be 46.50 billion yen, up 32.7 percent, core operating profit would be 41 billion yen, up 0.7 percent and revenue would be 395 billion yen, up 6 percent.

Yamaha previously expected attributable profit of 34.5 billion yen, operating profit of 45.5 billion yen, core operating profit of 40 billion yen, and revenue of 390 billion yen.

In Japan, Yamaha shares were trading at 5,370 yen, up 1.7 percent.