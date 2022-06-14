Yamaha Continues Commitment to Barrier-Free Meetings with Expanded Microsoft Teams Interoperability

Yamaha continues to remove barriers for easily installed, clear, and high-quality Microsoft Teams meetings with the latest certification of its ADECIA Tabletop Solution. Part of the ADECIA family of complete, customizable conferencing solutions, the Tabletop Solution meets the medium sized room standards for natural, clear audio that defines the Teams experience.

"The future of education and business communications demands conferencing solutions that are easy to install, and deliver pristine audio quality,” said Nobuo Ikematsu, senior general manager of information & communication division, Yamaha. "The RM-TT microphone of ADECIA Tabletop Solution meets all those standards. And as a device that is certified for Microsoft Teams, organizations can confidently select it as a part of the Microsoft Teams experience.”

The Yamaha RM-TT wired tabletop array microphone is one of the several standalone microphone options also available in ADECIA, a complete family of easy-to-install products designed to work seamlessly together to provide customizable communications solutions for meetings or learning spaces. The ADECIA Tabletop Solution, like the ADECIA Ceiling System, integrates the RM-CR remote conference processor, VXL1-16P Dante/PoE-compatible line array speaker, and SWR2311P-10G Yamaha's long-trusted PoE network switch, providing a comfortable and effortless remote conferencing experience.

Packed into RM-TT's low-profile form factor are all of Yamaha's powerful sound technologies, including automatic voice tracking, auto gain control, adaptive echo cancellation, noise reduction, and reverberation suppression for optimal collaboration experiences. When the RM-CR processor and RM-TT tabletop microphones are combined, the unique voice tracking function automatically selects the microphone closest to the person speaking for optimal voice capture. For example, a meeting participant who is moving from the conference table to a white board or interactive display in the room can ensure that their voice will be captured and delivered to the far end in crisp, clear quality. In a classroom, the microphones can be set up around the room to capture every student as well as the teacher who may be presenting lessons from different areas or checking on individual progress or questions. The innovative technology also allows installers to dictate each microphone pod's directional mode for customized room capture. Available mic options include unidirectional, super-cardioid, hyper-cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional, and toroidal.

The ADECIA complete solution automatically detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth®, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of enterprise or meeting spaces and classrooms.

"In a world of hybrid meetings, meeting room audio quality is key to creating equity between people inside the meeting room and remotely.” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corp. "Yamaha has a long tradition of delivering audio excellence, and with achieving certification for Microsoft Teams, the RM-TT brings quality in-room and remote audio to the Teams experience.”

More information on Yamaha Unified Communications' full product portfolio is available at https://uk.yamaha.com/en/products/contents/unified_communications/adecia_solutions/index.html (UK)

https://uc.yamaha.com/products/adecia/ (US)

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 16 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

http://www.yamaha.com/en

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.

