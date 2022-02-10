Yamaha Motor FY21 Profit Surges; Sees Weak Net Profit, Higher Operating Profit In FY22; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net income attributable to owners of parent was 155.6 billion yen, an increase of 193.1 percent.

Ordinary income grew 116 percent from last year to 189.4 billion yen and operating income grew 123.3 percent to 182.3 billion yen.

Net sales were 1.81 trillion yen, an increase of 23.2 percent compared with the previous fiscal year.

The company said the results represent its highest figures ever for net sales and income.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects attributable net income of 130.0 billion yen, down 16.4 percent from the previous year.

However, operating income would rise 4.2 percent to 190 billion yen, and net sales would grow 10.3 percent to 2 trillion yen.

In Japan, Yamaha Motor shares were trading at 2,737 yen, down 4.07 percent.