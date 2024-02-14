|
14.02.2024 07:44:41
Yamaha Motor FY23 Net Profit Down, Operating Income Rises; Sees Higher Results In FY24
(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 net income attributable to owners of parent fell 6 percent to 164.1 billion Japanese yen from last year's 174.4 billion yen.
However, operating income was 250.7 billion yen, an increase of 11.5 percent, and ordinary income was 242.0 billion yen, an increase of 1.1 percent from the prior year.
Net sales were 2.42 trillion yen, up 7.4 percent from previous fiscal year's 2.25 trillion yen. The growth in sales reflected healthy demand for motorcycles and large outboard motors, as well as increased supply volumes resulting from supply chain operations returning to normal, and improvements with logistics, production issues, and other areas.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company expects net income of 175 billion yen, operating income of 260 billion yen, and net sales of 2.60 trillion yen.
Further, a final dividend of 72.5 yen per share is planned to be placed on the agenda of its next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for March 21, 2024. This gives a total dividend for the year of 145 yen per share.
In Japan, Yamaha Motor shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at 1,438 yen, down 2.18 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen liefern freundliche Vorgaben: ATX setzt sich in der Gewinnzone fest -- DAX erreicht neuen Rekordstand -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. In Deutschland geht es am Donnerstag ebenfalls nach oben. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Donnerstag zu.