Yamaha Motor FY25 Profit Plunges, Sees Significant Growth In FY26 Profit; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHY.PK, 7272.T) Friday reported sharply lower profit in fiscal 2025 with weak revenues. Further, the Japanese automajor issued its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting significantly higher profit with increased revenues.

In Tokyo, the shares were gaining around 8.9 percent to trade at 1,201.00 yen.

In the full year 2025, net income attributable to owners of parent fell 85.1 percent to 16.11 billion yen from last year's 108.07 billion yen. Earnings per share plunged to 16.58 yen from 110.10 yen a year ago.

Operating profit was 126.37 billion yen, down 30.4 percent from 181.52 billion yen last year.

Revenues for the period were 2.53 trillion yen, a decrease of 1.6 percent from the the previous year's 2.58 trillion yen.

The company noted that declining unit sales in the Marine Products business's personal watercraft and Outdoor Land Vehicle business led to lower revenues.

Further, for fiscal 2025, Yamaha Motor plans to propose a year-end dividend of 10 yen per share at the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 25. The total dividend for the year will be 35 yen per share, down from 50 yen per share last year.

The firm also expects to pay dividend of 50 yen per share for fiscal 2026, comprising interim dividend of 25 yen and year-end dividend of 25 yen.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2026, the company projects attributable net profit to surge 520.8 percent year-over-year to 100 billion yen or 103.05 yen per basic share. Operaing profit is expected to climb 42.4% from last year to 180 billion euros, and revenues to grow 6.5 percent year-on-year to 2.70 trillion yen.

