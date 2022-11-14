Yamaha Spreads the Joy of Music-Making in Annual Holiday Piano Campaign

"They have a gift. Help them open it" is the heart of the campaign's celebration of family connection this holiday season

BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the launch of its annual holiday campaign, inviting families to give the gift of making music by bringing home a finely crafted Yamaha piano to inspire their loved ones' passion for creative expression this holiday season and beyond.

As part of the campaign, Yamaha encourages families to help their children open the gift they were born with by offering customers a special promotion that offers no interest financing on select pianos within 24 months, between November 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

"Receiving that first piano in your home is a defining moment for every young pianist," said Gary Klugman, director of marketing, pianos, Yamaha Corporation of America. "We wanted to celebrate that feeling and speak directly to families who have fallen in love with playing the piano and want to continue the tradition of music-making for years to come."

To bring to life the spirit of the holiday campaign, Yamaha created a 30-second TV spot that highlights the importance of making memories with family through the joy that music brings. The spot tells the story of a young girl who is gifted her first piano for the holidays. As she begins playing, her parents look on proudly, happy they were able to help her express the gift she was born with.

For over a century, Yamaha has blended a tradition of Japanese craftsmanship with innovations in modern materials and sound to create pianos of exceptional tone and breathtaking beauty. Yamaha aims to support all music journeys and empower customers at all levels to fuel their passion and express themselves creatively.

