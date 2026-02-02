Yamato Holdings Earnings Fall; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (YATRY, YATRF, 9064.T), a Japanese door-to-door delivery and logistics company, on Monday reported its net income declined despite an increase in the operating revenue compared with the previous year.

For the nine months, profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 25.19 billion yen from 28.88 billion yen in the same period last year.

Basic earnings per share were 79.36 yen versus 84.40 yen last year.

Operating profit surged to 38.59 billion yen from 26.26 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to 1.44 trillion yen from 1.344 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected operating revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be 1.86 trillion yen, representing a 5.5% increase.

Operating profit for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to be 28 billion yen, 97.1% increase from the previous year.

The company anticipated Profit attributable to owners of parent to be at 15 billion yen, representing a decrease of 60.5% and Basic earnings per share at 47.29 yen.

Yamato Holdings Co. closed trading 1.41% higher at JPY 2,049 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.