Yancoal Australia Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JZHX / ISIN: AU000000YAL0

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19.08.2026 11:56:21

Yancoal Australia H1 Profit Plunges, Adj. EBITDA Climbs

(RTTNews) - Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX, YACAF, 3668.HK), an Australian coal producer, reported Wednesday sharply lower net profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, while adjusted EBITDA climbed from last year with growth in revenues.

The first-half net profit after income tax attributable to members was A$17 million, down 90 percent from last year's A$163 million. Earnings per share fell to 1.3 cents from 12.4 cents in the comparable period last year.

Adjusted net profit was A$73 million, down 55 percent from A$163 million last year, and adjusted earnings per share of 5.5 cents dropped 56 percent from 12.4 cents a year ago.

EBIT dropped to A$80 million from last year's A$260 million, while adjusted EBIT grew to A$325 million from last year's A$212 million. Adjusted EBITDA was A$767 million, compared to A$595 million a year earlier.

Revenue from ordinary activities increased 13 percent to A$3.024 billion from A$2.675 billion in the prior half.

Further, the Board declared a 2026 interim dividend allocation of A$92 million, representing A$0.0700 per share fully franked. The record date is September 3, with a payment date of September 18.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Yancoal Australia Ltd. 3,46 -4,69% Yancoal Australia Ltd.

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