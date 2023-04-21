Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 15:15:04

Yandex acquires Ubers remaining stake in mobility joint venture

Yandex N.V.
Yandex acquires Ubers remaining stake in mobility joint venture

21-Apr-2023 / 16:15 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yandex acquires Ubers remaining stake in mobility joint venture

On April 21, 2023, Yandex N.V. (Yandex) entered into an agreement (the Agreement) with Uber NL Holdings 1 B.V. (Uber), a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., pursuant to which Yandex agreed to purchase, and Uber agreed to sell, Ubers entire remaining interest in the parties mobility joint venture, MLU B.V. (MLU).

The closing pursuant to the Agreement (the Closing) occurred on April 21, 2023. Yandex acquired Ubers entire remaining 28.98% interest in MLU for total consideration in cash of $702.5 million (the Transaction).

The boards of directors of both Uber and Yandex approved the Transaction. The Transaction was not subject to the approval of the shareholders of either Uber or Yandex. The parties received all required regulatory approvals.

The Agreement superseded and was in lieu of the call option Uber granted to Yandex under a Framework Agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the Call Option). The Call Option was exercisable until September 7, 2023.

The Agreement contains warranties, indemnities and covenants customary for a transaction of this nature, including releases by each party of any claims against the other, including in connection with the Transaction and prior agreements among the parties.

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Press Office
Ilya Grabovskiy
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1614247  21-Apr-2023 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614247&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Yandexmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Yandexmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich zum Wochenausklang fort: ATX und DAX leicht im Minus -- Wall Street eröffnet nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit minimalen Verlusten. Der DAX notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls etwas schwächer. Die Wall Street erlebt zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelsstart. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen