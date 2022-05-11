|
11.05.2022 08:00:00
Yara International ASA ex-dividend NOK 30 today
Oslo, 11 May
2022:
Shares in Yara International ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 30 as of today, 11 May 2022.
Contact:
Silje Nygaard
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.
www.yara.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
