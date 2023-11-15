|
15.11.2023 16:00:00
Yara International ASA: Mandatory notification of trade
Oslo, 15 November 2023: Thor Giæver, Yara EVP & CFO, purchased a total of 1,500 Yara shares on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 at the average price of NOK 375.6166.
Following this purchase, Thor Giæver owns 10,196 Yara shares.
The share purchase is considered as PDMR trade under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19. Details of the transaction can be found in the appendix.
Contact
Maria Gabrielsen
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47?92090093
E-post: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com
About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- 2023 11 15 Yara International ASA PDMR trades details Thor Giaever
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
19.10.23
|Ausblick: Yara International ASA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Yara International ASA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.09.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Ziel für Yara auf 394 Kronen - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
20.07.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse senkt Ziel für Yara auf 350 Kronen - 'Underperform' (dpa-AFX)
|
19.07.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Yara auf 'Buy' - Ziel 470 Kronen (dpa-AFX)
|
18.07.23
|Ausblick: Yara International ASA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Yara International ASA veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.23
|Yara International ASA : 1Q results impacted by falling prices, but tighter nitrogen market into 2Q (Investegate)
Analysen zu Yara International ASAmehr Analysen
|20.10.23
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.23
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.23
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.10.23
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.23
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.23
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.07.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|19.07.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|04.07.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.09.23
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.23
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.04.23
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.23
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.22
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.10.23
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.23
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.23
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.07.23
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.06.23
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yara International ASA
|31,67
|1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.