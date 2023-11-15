15.11.2023 16:00:00

Yara International ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Oslo, 15 November 2023: Thor Giæver, Yara EVP & CFO, purchased a total of 1,500 Yara shares on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 at the average price of NOK 375.6166.

Following this purchase, Thor Giæver owns 10,196 Yara shares.

The share purchase is considered as PDMR trade under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19. Details of the transaction can be found in the appendix.

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47?92090093
E-post: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

www.yara.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Yara International ASAmehr Analysen

20.10.23 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.23 Yara International ASA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.09.23 Yara International ASA Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.09.23 Yara International ASA Buy UBS AG
11.09.23 Yara International ASA Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Yara International ASA 31,67 1,51% Yara International ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen