19.07.2024 14:47:32
Yara International ASA - Mandatory notification of trade
Chair of the Yara Board of Directors Trond Berger has purchased a total of 5,000 Yara shares on Friday, 19 July 2024 at an average price of NOK 315 per share.
Following this purchase, Trond Berger owns a total of 8,000 shares in Yara international ASA.
Details of the transaction can be found in the attachment.
The share purchase is considered as PDMR trade under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19.
Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 920 900 93
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com
About Yara
Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
- 2024 07 19 Yara International ASA PDMR trade details
