Yara International: Fixed Income investor calls and contemplated bond issuance

Oslo, 29 October 2021: Yara International ASA, rated BBB (stable) by S&P and Baa2 (stable) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank as Sole Bookrunner to arrange fixed income investor calls on Monday 1 November 2021.



One or more NOK and/or SEK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or floating rate benchmark bond issues with expected tenors of 3 – 10 years may follow, subject to market conditions.

Use of proceeds from the contemplated bond issuance will be general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt.

In conjunction with the bond issuance, Yara International ASA may consider a conditional buy back of the outstanding bonds with ISIN NO0010727985 and maturity date 17 December 2021.





For more information, please contact:

Liv Bergh, Head of Funding

Mobile: (+47) 414 02 153

E-mail: liv.bergh@yara.com



Silje Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.



To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.



Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.



