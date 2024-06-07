07.06.2024 09:00:00

Yara International: Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

Yara International ASA ("Yara”), rated BBB (stable) by S&P and Baa2 (stable) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank as Sole Bookrunner to arrange a series of virtual fixed income investor meetings on Monday, 10 June 2024.

Subject to market conditions, one or more NOK-denominated senior unsecured green bond issues with expected tenor(s) of minimum 5 years may follow.

An amount equal to the net proceeds from the contemplated green bond issuance will be used in accordance with Yara’s Green Financing Framework. The Green Financing Framework and Second Party Opinion are available on Yara’s webpage: https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/share-and-debt-information/debt-financing/

For more information, please contact:

Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 952 90 093
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

Liv Bergh
Head of Funding
M: +47 414 02 153
E: liv.bergh@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA

