24.06.2022 14:00:00

Yard Works Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Yard Works, LLC ("Yard Works”), a wholesale distributor of bulk landscape supplies with 13 locations in Central Virginia.

"For over 20 years, Yard Works has built a strong reputation in Central Virginia as an industry leader in bulk mulch and soil,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "We are excited to welcome this talented team to the SiteOne family and expand our product offering and capabilities in providing superior value to our combined customers in the Virginia market.”

"When considering future partners, SiteOne was a natural fit,” said Bill Stinson, Sr., co-founder of Yard Works. "This partnership will provide great opportunities for the continued growth of Yard Works.”

"Yard Works was built on a foundation of customer service, and we know that SiteOne shares this same focus. We look forward to offering expanded capabilities for our customers and providing enhanced opportunities for our team,” said Robbie Urbine, co-founder of Yard Works.

This is the fifth acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape products and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

