31.07.2023 13:00:00

Yatsen Issues 2022 ESG Report

GUANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that it has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, outlining the Company's progress and performance in key ESG areas.

The report provides a comprehensive review of Yatsen's ESG initiatives and developments, including corporate governance, research and development, employee rights protection, human capital development, environmental sustainability and social responsibility, among others.

To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the Yatsen Investor Relations website. Alternatively, please click here for the English version and here for the Chinese version of the 2022 report.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands, including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom, Pink Bear and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly, both online and offline, with an expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@yatsenglobal.com

The Piacente Group, Inc
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yatsen-issues-2022-esg-report-301889128.html

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited

