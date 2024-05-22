Yatsen Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Yatsen Holding (YSG) posted a first quarter net loss of RMB 124.9 million compared with net income of RMB 50.7 million, prior year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.16 compared with net income per ADS of RMB 0.42. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB 83.8 million compared with a loss of RMB 25.8 million. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 0.78 compared with a loss of RMB 0.24.

Total net revenues increased by 1.0% to RMB 773.4 million from RMB 765.4 million for the prior year period. The company said the increase was primarily attributable to a 3.2% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands, combined with a 0.1% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands.

For the second quarter, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB 858.6 million and RMB 901.5 million, a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%.

