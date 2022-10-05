YaVe Tequila Announces New Distribution in Florida

The Naturally Flavored & Low-Calorie Premium Tequilas are now Available Throughout Florida

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YaVe Tequila, born from the Highlands and Lowlands of Tequila, Mexico and from its smooth and fresh volcanic waters, is excited to announce the launch into its 12th market. The tequila brand continues to expand down the East Coast with the most recent markets of Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. YaVe continues to expand their partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group in Florida, while partnering with Georgia Crown and its sister company Georgia Crown in Georgia and Tennessee. Florida is a critical market for YaVe as it is the third largest state for tequila consumption in the United States.

"We are very excited to expand our relationship with the Breakthru Beverage Group team into Florida as well as adding Georgia Crown and Tennessee Crown to the YaVe family," says Joseph Lehane, Chairman of YaVe Tequila. "We look forward to continued success with our distributor partners, the on and off premise trade partners and consumers in these new markets."

YaVe Tequila crafts small-batch and clean tasting tequila for easy drinking without the often associated "tequila burn". YaVe has a unique line of premium naturally flavored tequilas, the only on market that avoid artificial flavors, meant to Unlock Possibilities and create memorable experiences. YaVe uses the cleanest, purest agaves from two separate regions, the highland and lowland regions in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. They also use water that has been filtered through volcanic rock, along with their own proprietary yeast. YaVe has created an authentic selection of premium tequilas with unique flavor profiles that take the industry into the future of production and product.

"From day one I knew building YaVe Tequila wouldn't be easy," says Joe Cruz Jr., founder and CEO of YaVe Tequila. "We are proud of the product we have put out into the world and now it's all about winning over every customer, every retailer, every salesperson one person at a time in the state of Florida."

With the launch into Florida, YaVe Tequila is now distributed in 12 U.S. markets including New York, New Jersey, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Maryland, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

YaVe's Blanco and Reposado tequila is 40% alcohol and 80 proof, while their naturally flavored tequilas (Mango, Coconut, Jalapeño) are 35% alcohol and 70 proof. YaVe Tequila is available in 750ml bottles at a starting retail price of $41.99. YaVe flavored tequila, at just 60 calories, set the standard for low-calorie flavored tequilas. It is also available to ship nationwide through the YaVe Tequila website. For more information, please visit yavetequila.com and follow on Instagram @yavetequila.

