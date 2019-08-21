Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign Partners with STRT to Create Live/Work Spaces that Empower Entrepreneurs Everywhere

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign is proud to share it is partnering with STRT - a leader in the design and operation of living and working space for entrepreneurs and creatives - to design breakthrough live-work environments.

The Yazdani Studio has helped STRT create a new concept focused on the user experience of entrepreneurs and creatives that combines coliving, coworking and startup accelerator services into each property. The uniquely designed spaces are calibrated to foster creativity, collaboration and success.

"Imagine if you could take the elements of Silicon Valley that make entrepreneurs successful - creativity, passion, talent capital - and then make it accessible without having to move to the Bay Area," said STRT founder Troy D'Ambrosio.

"STRT creates a unique user experience for creatives and entrepreneurs through the building design, programming and resources that aim to provide access to this environment for entrepreneurs located anywhere." Added STRT co-founder and CEO Victor Gill.

Excited about the partnership and opportunity, Mehrdad Yazdani, director of the Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign shared, "Working with Troy, Victor and the STRT team to design these live/work concepts has been inspiring. They have a vision that will empower entrepreneurs and creative minds all over the country - and we're proud to be designing the living concepts critical to them achieving this vision."

The STRT Nodes the Yazdani team are designing merge coliving, coworking, accelerator services and capital under one roof, eliminating the need for the founding team to find these resources on their own. Each STRT Node will bring talented people together in one location - a mini-city shaping the future. Amenities within the STRT nodes will focus on the needs of today's entrepreneurs and be all-inclusive providing data services, cleaning, working space, meeting rooms and a café.

For Yazdani and D'Ambrosio, this STRT partnership is an opportunity to build on the success the duo has had empowering higher education entrepreneurship. Also the Director of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the University of Utah, Troy worked with Mehrdad and CannonDesign to create Lassonde Studios - a breakthrough entrepreneurial education building that combines residences with a 20,000 sf innovation hangar where students live, learn and launch companies.

Opened just three years ago, Lassonde Studios has quintupled the number of annual student startups on campus, vaulted the university in key industry rankings and launched companies touching energy, sustainability, fashion, outdoor apparel and more. The building won the inaugural SXSWedu Learn X Design Award and has been profiled extensively by the New York Times, Fast Company, EdSurge, Architectural Digest, Entrepreneur and other key media.

"The STRT concept creates a town of entrepreneurs. A place where people live, eat, work and create together," added D'Ambrosio. "The result is more than the sum of its parts. Our goal is to take the STRT concept to 50 or more cities and bring access to entrepreneurs everywhere."

About Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

The Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign is a laboratory for exploration and experimentation in architecture. Established upon the reputation and leadership of award-winning designer Mehrdad Yazdani, the studio leverages the best attributes of a small design studio with the resources and reach of CannonDesign's global practice.

About STRT

STRT, Inc, headquartered in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah is a leader in the coliving and coworking space. STRT designs and operates world class accommodations and experiences focused on entrepreneurs and creatives. Each STRT property, or STRT Node, brings all of the necessary resources together for entrepreneurs and creatives to succeed.

Create the Future.

Learn more at STRT.com

SOURCE CannonDesign