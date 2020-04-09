YCombinator-backed VOIQ offers US Government and National Organizations free use of their AI VoiceBot Call Platform to reach out to COVID-19-impacted communities

DLC, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to assist affected communities and prevent COVID-19 from spreading, YCombinator-backed VOIQ is working with government officials and health and senior care organizations by providing them use of VOIQ's Call Platform powered by Conversational AI VoiceBots (call robots that can have natural conversations over the phone) at no cost.

China has already successfully leveraged AI VoiceBots to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Companies like Baidu, iFlytek and Alibaba provided the Chinese government with AI-powered outbound call robots that automatically dial individuals and ask questions, such as travel history and physical condition, in order to take action with the results.

Now with VOIQ VoiceBots , the US Government and National organizations are able to have highly-personalized conversations with each person in their community. They can ask critical questions in order to detect new cases as early as possible and understand the needs of their community AND provide up-to-date, accurate information , i.e. new quarantine rules, local service hours, and officially-recommended health care tips and guidelines. For example:

"Hi, is this Roger? Have you had a fever for 2 or more days? Are you currently experiencing any shortness of breath? Would you like to be transferred to your local medical unit for further diagnosis? Roger, your nearest testing facility is on 555 West Shore Drive, Pleasantville, California." (Full sample conversation below)

Based on the person's answers, the AI VoiceBot can provide the information of the nearest testing center or medical care unit, transfer potential high-risk cases to local health care officials for further diagnosis, and/or send an email or SMS to the right organization or department - taking immediate action on each individual's needs.

The use of outbound conversational VoiceBots allows for a high volume of calls in a short period of time. This is not only fast and cost-efficient, but most importantly allows for early infection detection, which could save hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives.

The VOIQ Call Platform is typically used by leading enterprises making hundreds of thousands of calls to engage their prospects and customers through highly-personalized, human-like conversations. In the midst of COVID-19, VOIQ has temporarily modified its software to be easily used by the incredible communities, organizations and companies working day and night to keep people safe, healthy and cared-for.

"Communities across the country are working exceptionally hard to address the increased uncertainty caused by coronavirus, and to understand who needs help the most and what can be done about it. In these truly unprecedented times, the need for more communication channels that are effective and can operate at speed and scale is evident," explains Ricardo Garcia-Amaya, CEO and Founder of VOIQ. "We're humbled to do our part and make VOIQ VoiceBot calls available for free to help COVID-19 impacted communities reach out to each one of their members to deliver accurate information and ask critical questions to understand their needs and take appropriate action."

A Sample VoiceBot Conversation

VoiceBot: "Hi, is this Roger?"

Roger: "Yes, who is this?"

VoiceBot: "Hi Roger, this is the California State Department of Health, ensuring that as a resident of the State of California, you have everything you need regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic. We have a couple of questions we would like to ask you. Have you experienced any of the symptoms of COVID-19?"

Roger: "Yes, a few."

VoiceBot: "Are you experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or have bluish lips or face?"

Roger: "Not right now."

VoiceBot: "And have you had a fever?"

Roger: "Yes, I had a bit of a fever for one day."

VoiceBot: "Are you currently experiencing any shortness of breath?"

Roger: "Yes, I'm starting to."

VoiceBot: "Roger, please remember that if you start experiencing trouble breathing, to immediately contact your medical provider. Would you like me to transfer you to our local medical unit for further diagnosis?"

Roger: "No thank you, I think I'm ok for now."

VoiceBot: "Sounds good, Roger. On another note, do you need any assistance with meal delivery?"

Roger: "Yes, that would be great."

VoiceBot: "Ok Roger, I've notified your local Meals on Wheels in the town of Pleasantville. They will reach out to you shortly with more information."

Roger: "Great, thank you."

VoiceBot: "Thank you Roger for your time today. In case you need further medical assistance for coronavirus, please call 555-555-5555. The nearest testing facility to you is located on 555 West Shore Drive, Pleasantville, California. I'll send you a text message with all this information as soon as we hang up."

Roger: "Great, thank you so much."

About VOIQ

VOIQ is a YCombinator and Silicon Valley-backed SaaS platform revolutionizing AI Voice by providing human-sounding and highly customizable Conversational AI VoiceBots for Calls. VOIQ's CEO & Founder Ricardo Garcia-Amaya, an expert in the AI Voice field, recently gave the keynote on AI Voice at the Global AI Chatbot Conference in San Francisco. For more information about VOIQ, visit us at voiq.com .

