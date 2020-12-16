Yealink unveils new MeetingBar A20 certified for Microsoft Teams for small meeting spaces

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a leading global unified communications (UC) solution provider, has announced the general availability of the Yealink A20, the newest MeetingBar for Microsoft Teams.

All-in-One design, perfect for small spaces Teams meetings

The Yealink MeetingBar A20 featuring the Snapdragon 845 chipset runs Android 9.0, and is built for Microsoft Teams. The powerful hardware components ensure an immersive Teams experience for users. Designed for small meeting spaces, the A20 completely integrates Android OS, premium audio and AI video features, and everything your Teams meeting needs. Cutting down the complicated connections with simple plug-and-play for a quick start, the all-in-one A20 turns your busy workspaces into an effective Microsoft Teams Room.

Announced at Microsoft Ignite 2020, the MeetingBar A20 is showing great features with the consistent Teams experience including one-touch join, whiteboard, and dual-screen support. "It is one of the most inspiring products for Microsoft Teams we created this year. We believe the A20 brings more enhanced features for small meeting spaces and delivers a consistent Teams experience to every user." said Alvin Liao, Vice President of Product at Yealink.

Offer Various Options for Teams Meeting Control

The A20 not only allows users to enjoy easy Teams collaboration by using the single MeetingBar with the remote controller or a touch screen, but also provides the package option with a CTP18 touch panel for meeting control from the conference table, bringing a seamless Teams experience including one-click join, proximity join, whiteboard, content sharing, camera control and so forth.

Keep Everyone Engaged with AI-powered Camera

The A20 camera with ultra 20 Megapixel is equipped with AI technology, including Auto Framing and Speaker Tracking. With the 133° wide-angle lens and Auto Framing, it can recognize the number and the position of attendees, framing everyone smoothly in the most appropriate view even in small spaces. The Speaker Tracking with 20MP features brings a vivid face-to-face meeting in a high-definition visual experience. In addition, with an electric lens cap, the A20 camera can automatically turn on and off, securing the privacy of your meeting rooms.

HD Full-Duplex Audio Experience

With Yealink Noise Proof Technology, acoustic echo cancellation, and dereverberation, the A20 with built-in 8 MEMS microphone arrays and speaker allows users to enjoy a full-duplex voice experience seamlessly without interruption and to be heard and speak clearly in a meeting.

Quick Setup and Easy to Manage

With the all-in-one design, the deployment for the A20 can be really easy. The whole installation takes less than 7 minutes, and it takes up less space and minimizes the cable clutter. In addition, the Yealink Device Management Platform ensures easy management remotely for all Yealink devices. For more about the MeetingBar A20, please visit: https://www.yealink.com/product/meetingbar-a20-teams

"It is exciting to see the Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android portfolio advance with the addition of the Yealink A20." said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. "Our joint customers now have a great new option to experience the new capabilities of Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, including auto answer, request to speak, and Together mode for Teams meetings.

Along with the VC210, the newest Yealink MeetingBar A20 optimizes the video device solutions for Microsoft Teams in the huddle and small spaces. You can explore and choose the best solution from Yealink's full range of video and voice device solutions for Microsoft Teams including personal devices and shared devices. For more information, please visit: https://www.yealink.com/products_top_38.html#filter2

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386909/Yealink.jpg