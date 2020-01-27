Year-End Performance Numbers for Innovative Portfolios Mutual Funds

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Portfolios announced the one-year performance results of its two mutual funds—Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus.

Capital invested for the one-year period ending 12/31/19 in the Innovative Portfolios Dividend Performers Fund returned 33.18% (Class I: IPDPX) and 32.20% (Class A: INDPX) and ranked #1 and #2, respectively, out of 166 funds in Morningstar's U.S. Fund Options-based category based on total return. Capital invested since inception (12/24/18) for the period ending 12/31/19 in the Innovative Portfolios Dividend Performers Fund returned 34.83% (Class I: IPDPX) and 33.86% (Class A: INDPX).

Innovative Portfolios Preferred-Plus Fund ranked 10th (Class I: IPPPX), returning 19.77%, and 12th (Class A: INPPX), returning 19.63%, out of 53 funds in Morningstar's U.S. Fund Preferred Stock category based on total return (for the one-year period ending 12/31/2019). For the period ending 12/31/19, capital invested since inception (12/24/18) in the Innovative Portfolios Preferred-Plus Fund returned 19.61% (Class I: IPPPX) and 19.48% (Class A: INPPX).

The primary objective of the Dividend Performers Fund is to provide current income. Secondarily, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in large-cap common stocks of dividend-paying U.S. companies. The Fund utilizes an option overlay strategy seeking to enhance overall distributions to shareholders.

The Preferred-Plus Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income by investing in U.S. Preferred Stocks. Additionally, the Fund has an option overlay strategy that strives to enhance distributions to shareholders.

Dave Gilreath, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Innovative Portfolios, says the performance of Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus reflects the firm's innovative approach to money management. "Our two funds delivered both income and performance during their inaugural year and ranked #1 (Class I: IPDPX) and #10 (Class I: IPPPX), respectively, in their Morningstar fund categories. We believe they're the perfect complement to many portfolios, especially those with more traditional investments, and we're excited about the future of these two funds."

As the Investment Advisor to the funds, Innovative Portfolios employs option-based overlay portfolio strategies with diversified underlying portfolios in an effort to increase income. Innovative Portfolios is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Innovative Portfolios, LLC:

Innovative Portfolios is a professional investment advisor backed by the knowledge and resources of an experienced money management team. Innovative Portfolios principal Dave Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to CNBC.com, Investopedia.com, Seeking Alpha, and WealthManagement.com. Visit innovativeportfolios.com for more information.

About Collaborative Investment Series Trust:

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, Collaborative Investment Series Trust is a trust established to offer money managers and mutual funds a platform.

Disclosure Information about the Funds:

The Morningstar U.S. Fund Options-based category rankings are for the year ended December 31, 2019. The inception for the Dividend Performers mutual fund (Class A and I) is December 24, 2018 and as such no performance is shown for the 5- and 10-year periods. There were 166 funds in the Morningstar U.S. Fund Options-based category for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are ranked by total return.

The Morningstar U.S. Fund Preferred Stock category rankings presented are for the year ended December 31, 2019. The inception for the Preferred-Plus mutual fund (Class A and I) is December 24, 2018 and as such no performance is shown for the 5- and 10-year periods. There were 53 funds in the Morningstar U.S. Fund Preferred Stock category for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are ranked by total return.

Expense Ratios

As of 12/31/19 Dividend Performers Preferred-Plus I Share A Share I Share A Share Gross Expense Ratio 3.28% 3.60% 2.74% 3.07% Net Expense Ratio 1.50% 1.75% 1.55% 1.80%

As disclosed in the May 15, 2019 Prospectus. Innovative Portfolios, LLC, the Fund's investment advisor (the Advisor), has contractually agreed to waive its fee and/or reimburse expenses, at least through January 31, 2020, so that the Fund's total annual operating expenses (excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, taxes and extraordinary expenses) do not exceed 1.75% for the Class A shares and 1.50% for the Class I shares.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Such risks associated with these Funds include but are not limited to option risk, leverage risk, REIT risk, PTP Risk, and Dividend-Paying Security Risk. The performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Fund's current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For up-to-date performance data please call 1-800-869-1679. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained by calling 1-800-869-1679. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus Funds are distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC, Member FINRA.

