11.02.2021 08:14:00
Year-End Report 2020 January-December Coor Service Management Holding AB
Fourth quarter of 2020
- Net sales in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 2,489 (2,732) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -3 per cent.
- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 153 (152) million and the operating margin was 6.2 (5.6) per cent.
- EBIT was SEK 82 (74) million. Profit after tax was SEK 49 (42) million.
- Earnings per share were SEK 0.5 (0.4).
- Operating cash flow was SEK 202 (311) million. Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 108 (104) per cent.
- Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.6 (2.3).
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.40 (0.00) per share for 2020, of which SEK 2.00 (0.00) comprises an ordinary dividend and SEK 2.40 (0.00) an extraordinary dividend, and that the dividend be paid on two occasions of SEK 2.00 and SEK 2.40 per share respectively.
Full-year 2020
- Net sales for full-year 2020 amounted to SEK 9,591 (10,313) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent.
- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 556 (549) million and the operating margin was 5.8 (5.3) per cent
- EBIT was SEK 318 (299) million. Profit after tax was SEK 191 (169) million.
- Earnings per share were SEK 2.0 (1.8).
- Operating cash flow was SEK 643 (591) million.
- A significant part of the year was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Nordic region, which negatively impacted the company. For a summary of the impact of COVID-19 on Coor and the company's actions linked to the pandemic, refer to page 3 in the report.
" 2020 - a showcase of strength for Coor's business model and organisation despite the pandemic
AnnaCarin Grandin, Presdident and CEO, Coor
GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY
Oct-Sep
Jan-Dec
(SEK m)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
2,489
2,732
9,591
10,313
Organic growth, %
-7
3
-7
5
Acquired growth, %
1
2
2
2
FX effects, %
-3
0
-2
1
Adjusted EBITA
153
152
556
549
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
6.2
5.6
5.8
5.3
EBIT
82
74
318
299
Income for the period
49
42
191
169
Operating cash flow
202
311
643
591
Earnings per share, SEK
0.5
0.4
2.0
1.8
See page 23 in the report for definitions and calculations of key performance indicators. Items affecting comparability are presented in Note 3.
Invitation to a press and analyst presentation
On 11 February 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CET, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the fourth quarter in a webcast. To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=6A18AEBC-DF1C-4680-B9E6-121A4946B427
To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46856642693 (Sweden), +4723963688 (Norway), +4578723251 (Denmark), +358981710522 (Finland) or +443333009032 (UK).
The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.com, under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.
Annual General meeting 2021
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 April, at 15:00 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, the board of directors has decided that the annual general meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders should be able to exercise their voting rights only by post before the meeting. Information on how to register along with the notice of AGM and other information will be available on the company's website from 5 April.
Financial calendar
Annual Report 2020 Week of 29 March 2021
Interim Report January-March 2021 26 April 2021
Annual General Meeting 2021 26 April 2021
Interim Report January-June 2021 15 July 2021
Interim Report January-September 2021 9 November 2021
Interim Report January-December 2021 10 February 2022
For further information
For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and IR Director Klas Elmberg (+46 10 559 65 80).
For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact President and CEO AnnaCarin Grandin (+46 10 559 57 70) or Director of Communications Magdalena Öhrn (+46 10 559 55 19).
More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com
This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 11 February 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CET.
Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. This includes property, cleaning, restaurants, security, and mail and reception services. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.
Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com
