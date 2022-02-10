Year-End Report 2021; January 1–December 31, 2021  

Net asset value on December 31, 2021, was SEK 143.5 billion, or SEK 332 per share, an increase during the year of SEK 53 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value increased by 22%. On February 9, 2022, net asset value was SEK 329 per share.

The total return for 2021 was 8% for the Class A shares and 10% for the Class C shares, compared with 39% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share were SEK 61.57.

During 2021, shares were purchased in Sandvik for SEK 2.5 billion, in Volvo for SEK 0.8 billion, in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.5 billion and in Essity SEK 0.5 billion. Furthermore, the entire shareholding in SSAB was divested for SEK 2.0 billion.

The debt-equities ratio as per December 31, 2021, was 4%.

During the year a distribution in kind was received from Handelsbanken in the form of Industrivärden Class A shares, which were subsequently canceled pursuant to a resolution by an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.75 per share (6.25).

Publication

