Year-End Report January 1 – December 31, 2023

Net asset value on December 31, 2023, was SEK 150.3 billion, or SEK 348 per share. During the year, net asset value increased by 19%, corresponding to SEK 55 per share. On February 1, 2024, net asset value was SEK 341 per share.

The total return for 2023 was 33% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 19% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.9 billion, of which SEK 1.1 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.9 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.6 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 7.75 per share (7.25).





2023 2022 Dec 31 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK M 150,252 126,477 Net asset value per share, SEK 348 293 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 328.30 253.00 Debt-equities ratio 5% 5% 2023 2022 SEK M Jan – Dec Jan – Dec Earnings per share, SEK 62.15 -32.34 Dividend income 6,418 5,479 Dividend paid 3,131 2,915 Equities portfolio: Purchases 2,854 3,184 Sales – –





This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 3:40 p.m. CET on February 2, 2024.

Attachment