Year-End Report January – December 2021

Fourth quarter 2021



Net sales for the quarter increased to MSEK 21 (19)

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 71% (86%)

Operating loss decreased to MSEK -18 (-20)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.20)

On 26 October, we announced that we have established a new two-year license agreement with Deutsche Telekom which means that Deutsche Telekom will continue to deploy Anoto’s technology platform for two more years. The agreement is worth approximately 1.4 MUSD

On 17 December, we announced that the company’s CEO Perry Ha is leaving Anoto for personal reasons with immediate effect and that the board has appointed Joonhee Won, who was the previous CEO of the company, as new CEO

On 22 December, we announced that we will be launching the new Echo II pen, which will replace the best-selling Echo pen, in February 2022





January – December 2021

Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 72 (71)

Gross margin for the period increased to 56% (54%)

Operating loss decreased to MSEK -56 (-103)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.28 (-0.72)

In the first quarter, we completed a directed rights issue of 21,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which we raised approximately SEK 18.9 million

Events after the reporting period: On 18 January, the Board of Directors of Anoto, on the basis of an authorization from the Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2021, resolved to carry out a directed rights issue of 7,500,000 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.781 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto will receive approximately MSEK 5.9 before issue costs. The new shares were subscribed for by a group of international investors







For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 28 February 2022 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments