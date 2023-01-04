Year in Review: This Breakthrough Could Mark the Beginning of a Massive Technology Shift in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You'd be hard-pressed to find a year in crypto as brutal as 2022. In the last year, nearly every cryptocurrency has posted a negative return, and the entire asset class is down more than 70% since hitting an all-time high of a $2.9 trillion market cap.Although contractions after a rapid rise in prices are normal for any asset class, last year's crypto decline was likely exacerbated by a handful of events that can trace their roots to the implosion of the Terra stablecoin in May, and reached its pinnacle more recently when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced bankruptcy. Despite this widespread fallout, there were still good things that happened in crypto in 2022. Yet, one particular event didn't seem to grab the attention it likely deserves and probably would have had if we were in a bull market. Continue reading