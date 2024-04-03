|
03.04.2024 08:28:00
Years' Worth of Passive Income Is Hiding in Plain Sight
If you think finding great dividend stocks is like trying to find a needle in a haystack, think again. It is as easy as walking through your local grocery store, where Dividend Kings, stocks that have 50+ years of annual dividend increases behind them, are all over the place. Three you might want to consider adding to your wishlist, if not your buy list, are Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL). Here's a quick look at each.Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend annually for 67 consecutive years, soundly in Dividend King territory. The dividend yield is around 2.3% today, which isn't huge but is notably higher than what you would get from the S&P 500, which is yielding around 1.3% right now. P&G's products fall into the consumer staples space, but it notably does not make food.The big story with P&G is innovation. It works to ensure that its portfolio of everyday essentials, like paper towels, laundry detergent, and toothpaste, have strong brands backing them. But that strength is derived from offering industry-leading benefits, which allow P&G to charge premium prices. Spending on research and development allows the consumer staples giant to keep upping its game, bringing out "new" and "improved" products on a regular basis. That, plus the company's impressive marketing muscle, brings customers into stores and makes P&G an incredibly valuable supplier for retailers. If you like big, industry-leading companies, this Dividend King should be on your shortlist.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
