Yeebo Announces Annual Results for FY25/26 Consolidated Revenue Increased by 13.7% to Approximately HK$1,181 Million Profit Attributable to Owners Amounted to Approximately HK$1,951 Million



EQS Newswire / 01/07/2026 / 02:30 CET/CEST

AI Business on the Rise, Revenue Soared by Nearly 2.8 Times Fuelling Future Growth

HONG KONG SAR - Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 00259.HK, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group") announces its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2026 (the "Year").



The Group recorded a consolidated revenue of approximately HK$1,181.0 million for the Year, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.7%. The Group's product portfolio comprises Liquid Crystal Displays ("LCDs"), Liquid Crystal Display modules ("LCMs"), Thin Film Transistor modules ("TFTs"), Capacitive Touch Panel modules ("CTPs") (collectively "Display Business"), as well as artificial intelligence ("AI")-related products and AI computing services (collectively "AI Business"). During the year under review, revenue for Display Business increased by 2.6% to HK$1,021.7 million. Among which, the contribution of CTPs to the Group's total revenue has become increasingly significant, reflecting the Group's progress in expanding into higher value-added product segments. Meanwhile, the AI Business recorded strong growth, with revenue rising significantly by nearly 2.8 times to HK$159.3 million, emerging as a new growth driver. This rapid expansion highlighted the Group's early success in developing this segment, which is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting the Group's long-term revenue and profitability.



For the year ended 31 March 2026, the Group achieved a gross profit of HK$125.9 million. The gross profit margin decreased slightly to 10.7%. This decline was mainly due to the high fixed costs associated with the AI Business. Profit attributable to owners of the Company surged to approximately HK$1,950.6 million, representing a decrease of HK$838.1 million as compared with that for the preceding year. This was primarily due to a non-recurring gain recorded in the preceding year from the disposal of the Group's entire interests in Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Company Ltd. ("Nantong Jianghai") (including the deemed disposal of the remaining 13.81% equity interests), which was a former associate of the Group. Basic earnings per share were HK212.7 cents. The board of directors ("Board") has proposed to recommend the payment of a final dividend of HK5.0 cents per share for the Year.



Commenting on the annual results of the Group, Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, said, "During the year under review, the global business environment remained challenging. Amid geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties, Yeebo remained committed to prudent execution, strengthening operational resilience, and focusing on long-term value creation. On one hand, we continued to broaden the application base of our core display business and deepen customer relationships. On the other hand, we made encouraging progress in scaling up our AI business, advancing ecosystem development, and driving commercial deployment. During the Year, the Group continued to increase its investment in AI compute and related businesses, achieving notable results in building a more comprehensive domestic AI compute service platform in Mainland China. Benefiting from the rapid development of the domestic AI compute industry, our AI business delivered strong growth and has increasingly become a key engine driving the Group's overall development."



For the Display Business, Yeebo is encouraged by the meaningful progress made in broadening our product offering, reflecting stronger product development capability and deeper engagement with customers. During the Year, the Group successfully secured consistent or first mass production orders across four application segments, namely (i) commercial coffee machines, (ii) automotive, (iii) household appliances and (iv) agricultural and construction machinery, demonstrating the Group's continued market expansion and laying a solid foundation for robust growth in Display Business going forward.



Regarding to the AI Compute and related business, Yeebo has operated its AI compute and related businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova") over the past few years, and has successfully established itself as a key participant in China's AI industry value chain. Yeebo continued to step up its investment in AI compute and related businesses during the Year. Its investments into early-stage AI companies, including MetaX Integrated Circuits (Shanghai) Co Ltd (688802.SH), Shanghai Biren Technology Co Ltd (06082.HK) and Shanghai Xizhi Technology Co Ltd (01879.HK), have generated strong and favorable returns.



For the AI Business development, the Group expanded the number of domestic graphics processing unit ("GPU") clusters operated or managed under the public cloud service model to five, with utilization generally maintained at above 90%. These compute resources supported a broad range of AI for Science ("AI4S") applications as well as foundation model training and inferencing scenarios. It demonstrated the Group's increasingly mature capabilities in multi-network architecture compatibility, multi-platform scheduling, layered compute optimization and diversified application deployment. At the same time, the Group began to engage in the integration and delivery of private cloud GPU clusters of different scales and commenced the development of full-stack end-to-end AI solutions, taking initial steps toward becoming a domestic compute service provider with broader and more comprehensive service capabilities.



Over the past year, users of domestic GPU clusters were primarily concentrated in the AI4S field. Through long-term collaboration with leading universities and research institutions (Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Tsinghua University, the Shanghai AI Laboratory, the Shanghai Institute for Advanced Algorithms, Zhejiang University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Westlake University etc.), the Group established a strong base of core users for the domestic GPU clusters. The Group progressively expanded the usage of domestic GPU clusters to foundation models and vertical industry-specific models across both training and inferencing. Through investing in selected early-stage AI companies with differentiated core capabilities, the Group further promoted the adoption of domestic GPU clusters. In addition, the Group has also completed the first single domestic GPU cluster training task at the thousand-card scale, further strengthening its leading position in the industry.



The Group believes the long-term strategic importance of domestic compute capabilities remains compelling. Through equity investments, joint research and development and business collaboration, the Group has actively begun to build an integrated ecosystem. Leveraging the AI computing ecosystem, the Group has collaborated closely with various key domestic hardware and software partners to enhance mutual compatibility and achieve synergistic optimization. This further strengthens the Group's capabilities in computing adaptation and scheduling optimization. Looking ahead, the Group will further accelerate the development of end-to-end domestic AI compute solutions for selected industries, including healthcare, financial services and AI4S, as well as model tools and extensions (such as low bit low resource training and memory OS). By combining relevant AI solutions with integrated domestic AI compute hardware and software, and offering flexible deployment through public cloud or private cloud models, we believe this business is increasingly well positioned to capture the opportunities arising from the continued development of AI.



The Group's capacitor-related investment interests continued to contribute to the overall strength of the Group's asset base during the Year. As at 31 March 2026, the Group held 100,600,932 shares in Nantong Jianghai, with a fair value of approximately HK$3.3 billion.



Mr. Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo, concluded, "Looking ahead, we will continue to refine our product portfolio, elevate production excellence, and optimize our customer structure to sustain our market position in the display market, while exploring new applications for our products across various sectors. We will continue to strengthen its strategic deployment in AI computing, and actively support Suanova in unlocking its technological innovation capabilities and platform potential. We believe that as AI applications continue to expand and deepen, computing power is gradually evolving into a core driving force behind a new wave of industrial upgrading. In the face of the historic opportunities brought by the AI wave, the Group will further intensify its investment in AI business, focusing on high-growth technology companies, and create synergies through collaboration to fully capture the development opportunities arising from the continued expansion of the AI computing market. We firmly believe that by upholding our commitment to technological innovation and continuously deepening ecosystem collaboration, we will sustain a leading position in the intelligent era and deliver long-term, sustainable value to the Group and its shareholders."



Hashtag: #Yeebo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, computing power and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.



In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.





News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 -("Yeebo" or the "Company", stock code: 00259.HK, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group") announces its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2026 (the "Year").The Group recorded a consolidated revenue of approximately HK$1,181.0 million for the Year, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.7%. The Group's product portfolio comprises Liquid Crystal Displays ("LCDs"), Liquid Crystal Display modules ("LCMs"), Thin Film Transistor modules ("TFTs"), Capacitive Touch Panel modules ("CTPs") (collectively "Display Business"), as well as artificial intelligence ("AI")-related products and AI computing services (collectively "AI Business"). During the year under review, revenue for Display Business increased by 2.6% to HK$1,021.7 million. Among which, the contribution of CTPs to the Group's total revenue has become increasingly significant, reflecting the Group's progress in expanding into higher value-added product segments. Meanwhile, the AI Business recorded strong growth, with revenue rising significantly by nearly 2.8 times to HK$159.3 million, emerging as a new growth driver. This rapid expansion highlighted the Group's early success in developing this segment, which is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting the Group's long-term revenue and profitability.For the year ended 31 March 2026, the Group achieved a gross profit of HK$125.9 million. The gross profit margin decreased slightly to 10.7%. This decline was mainly due to the high fixed costs associated with the AI Business. Profit attributable to owners of the Company surged to approximately HK$1,950.6 million, representing a decrease of HK$838.1 million as compared with that for the preceding year. This was primarily due to a non-recurring gain recorded in the preceding year from the disposal of the Group's entire interests in("Nantong Jianghai") (including the deemed disposal of the remaining 13.81% equity interests), which was a former associate of the Group. Basic earnings per share were HK212.7 cents. The board of directors ("Board") has proposed to recommend the payment of a final dividend of HK5.0 cents per share for the Year.Commenting on the annual results of the Group,, said, "During the year under review, the global business environment remained challenging. Amid geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties, Yeebo remained committed to prudent execution, strengthening operational resilience, and focusing on long-term value creation. On one hand, we continued to broaden the application base of our core display business and deepen customer relationships. On the other hand, we made encouraging progress in scaling up our AI business, advancing ecosystem development, and driving commercial deployment. During the Year, the Group continued to increase its investment in AI compute and related businesses, achieving notable results in building a more comprehensive domestic AI compute service platform in Mainland China. Benefiting from the rapid development of the domestic AI compute industry, our AI business delivered strong growth and has increasingly become a key engine driving the Group's overall development."For the Display Business, Yeebo is encouraged by the meaningful progress made in broadening our product offering, reflecting stronger product development capability and deeper engagement with customers. During the Year, the Group successfully secured consistent or first mass production orders across four application segments, namely (i) commercial coffee machines, (ii) automotive, (iii) household appliances and (iv) agricultural and construction machinery, demonstrating the Group's continued market expansion and laying a solid foundation for robust growth in Display Business going forward.Regarding to the AI Compute and related business, Yeebo has operated its AI compute and related businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary,("Suanova") over the past few years, and has successfully established itself as a key participant in China's AI industry value chain. Yeebo continued to step up its investment in AI compute and related businesses during the Year. Its investments into early-stage AI companies, including MetaX Integrated Circuits (Shanghai) Co Ltd (688802.SH), Shanghai Biren Technology Co Ltd (06082.HK) and Shanghai Xizhi Technology Co Ltd (01879.HK), have generated strong and favorable returns.For the AI Business development, the Group expanded the number of domestic graphics processing unit ("GPU") clusters operated or managed under the public cloud service model to five, with utilization generally maintained at above 90%. These compute resources supported a broad range of AI for Science ("AI4S") applications as well as foundation model training and inferencing scenarios. It demonstrated the Group's increasingly mature capabilities in multi-network architecture compatibility, multi-platform scheduling, layered compute optimization and diversified application deployment. At the same time, the Group began to engage in the integration and delivery of private cloud GPU clusters of different scales and commenced the development of full-stack end-to-end AI solutions, taking initial steps toward becoming a domestic compute service provider with broader and more comprehensive service capabilities.Over the past year, users of domestic GPU clusters were primarily concentrated in the AI4S field. Through long-term collaboration with leading universities and research institutions (Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, Tsinghua University, the Shanghai AI Laboratory, the Shanghai Institute for Advanced Algorithms, Zhejiang University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Westlake University etc.), the Group established a strong base of core users for the domestic GPU clusters. The Group progressively expanded the usage of domestic GPU clusters to foundation models and vertical industry-specific models across both training and inferencing. Through investing in selected early-stage AI companies with differentiated core capabilities, the Group further promoted the adoption of domestic GPU clusters. In addition, the Group has also completed the first single domestic GPU cluster training task at the thousand-card scale, further strengthening its leading position in the industry.The Group believes the long-term strategic importance of domestic compute capabilities remains compelling. Through equity investments, joint research and development and business collaboration, the Group has actively begun to build an integrated ecosystem. Leveraging the AI computing ecosystem, the Group has collaborated closely with various key domestic hardware and software partners to enhance mutual compatibility and achieve synergistic optimization. This further strengthens the Group's capabilities in computing adaptation and scheduling optimization. Looking ahead, the Group will further accelerate the development of end-to-end domestic AI compute solutions for selected industries, including healthcare, financial services and AI4S, as well as model tools and extensions (such as low bit low resource training and memory OS). By combining relevant AI solutions with integrated domestic AI compute hardware and software, and offering flexible deployment through public cloud or private cloud models, we believe this business is increasingly well positioned to capture the opportunities arising from the continued development of AI.The Group's capacitor-related investment interests continued to contribute to the overall strength of the Group's asset base during the Year. As at 31 March 2026, the Group held 100,600,932 shares in Nantong Jianghai, with a fair value of approximately HK$3.3 billion., concluded, "Looking ahead, we will continue to refine our product portfolio, elevate production excellence, and optimize our customer structure to sustain our market position in the display market, while exploring new applications for our products across various sectors. We will continue to strengthen its strategic deployment in AI computing, and actively support Suanova in unlocking its technological innovation capabilities and platform potential. We believe that as AI applications continue to expand and deepen, computing power is gradually evolving into a core driving force behind a new wave of industrial upgrading. In the face of the historic opportunities brought by the AI wave, the Group will further intensify its investment in AI business, focusing on high-growth technology companies, and create synergies through collaboration to fully capture the development opportunities arising from the continued expansion of the AI computing market. We firmly believe that by upholding our commitment to technological innovation and continuously deepening ecosystem collaboration, we will sustain a leading position in the intelligent era and deliver long-term, sustainable value to the Group and its shareholders."Hashtag: #YeeboThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, computing power and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited 01/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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