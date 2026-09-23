Yeebo’s Subsidiary Suanova Supports PolyU and Fudan University in Establishing the "Suanova Hong Kong-Shanghai Joint Laboratory for AI in Healthcare"



EQS Newswire / 23/09/2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Collaborating with Renowned Infectious Disease Specialist Prof. Zhang Wenhong's Team to Drive the Application of Domestic AI Computing Power in Healthcare

HONG KONG SAR – Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo"; Stock Code: 00259.HK), recently participated in the inauguration ceremony of the "Suanova Hong Kong-Shanghai Joint Laboratory for AI in Healthcare" held in Shanghai. As a key supporter of the Joint Laboratory, Suanova will provide computing infrastructure, together with full-stack support services including data cleansing, underlying network deployment, and storage system construction, with the aim of advancing the deep integration of domestic computing power and the healthcare industry.



The Joint Laboratory is jointly established by Fudan University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, with a focus on strategic interdisciplinary AI research in the medical and healthcare sector. It is dedicated to promoting the application of AI technologies in medicine, clinical practice and public health. Prof. Zhou Lei, Vice President of Fudan University, and Prof. Wing-tak Wong, Deputy President and Provost of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University together unveiled the Joint Laboratory. Prof. Yang Hongxia, Executive Director of PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence (PAAI), and Prof. Zhang Wenhong, Head of the Institute of Infection and Health of Fudan University, signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of the two institutions. Mr. Douglas Fang, Chairman of Yeebo, and Ms. Li Liu, President of Fudan University Education Development Foundation, signed a donation agreement for the development of the Joint Laboratory. Mr. Daliang Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Suanova, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.



Leading Experts at the Helm, Bridging World-Class Medical Research with Advanced AI



The convergence of AI and healthcare has emerged as one of the most important frontiers of global technological innovation. Shanghai is accelerating its development into a globally influential science and technology innovation hub, while Hong Kong is advancing its vision of becoming an international innovation and technology centre. The Joint Laboratory is strategically positioned at the intersection of two key national development regions: the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area.



Fudan University possesses deep expertise in the fields of infectious diseases, clinical medicine and public health. Leveraging premier institutions such as the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and Huashan Hospital, the university provides abundant clinical scenarios and research resources for studies involving the surveillance and early warning of emerging and unexpected infectious diseases, AI-assisted diagnosis of complex infections, and the early identification of antimicrobial resistance risks. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, through its PAAI Research Institute and Research Institute for Generative AI, possesses strong capabilities in frontier fields including generative AI and domain-specific large language models. Going forward, the two institutions will collaborate on research initiatives spanning generative AI, infectious disease studies, medical informatics, and bioinformatics, while also promoting the translation of research outcomes into real-world applications and industry adoption.



Prof. Zhang Wenhong, Head of the Institute of Infection and Health of Fudan University is one of the Joint Laboratory's academic leaders. Widely recognized as one of China's most influential experts in infectious diseases and public health, Professor Zhang has dedicated his career to the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, the prevention and control of major epidemics, and the advancement of public health systems. He earns a strong reputation both within China and internationally. His team has long been engaged in infectious disease prevention and control, translational clinical medicine, and the advancement of public health systems, achieving a series of significant breakthroughs in disease control and public health studies. Prof. Zhang's participation in the establishment of the Joint Laboratory underscores the project's academic excellence and its potential impact on both medical research and clinical practice.



Focusing on the Frontier of AI-Driven Healthcare, Empowering Medical Innovation with Domestic Computing Power



The Joint Laboratory will focus on exploring a decentralized and domain-specific large model development pathway, enabling hospitals, research institutions, and eventually even individual households to deploy and own their own large AI models. By allowing users to harness the benefits of AI while safeguarding data privacy and sovereignty, this vision closely aligns with Suanova's mission of "enabling every organization to build its own AI capabilities faster, better, and more cost-effectively."



Mr. Douglas Fang, Chairman of Yeebo, said, "We have long been optimistic about the development prospects of domestic computing power and AI, and firmly believe that education, scientific research, and deep technology are fundamental pillars for long-term value creation. The true value of AI in healthcare lies not only in technological advancement, but also in its ability to address real-world clinical challenges. Breakthroughs in medical AI require the combined support of leading medical experts, rich clinical resources, and high-performance computing infrastructure. Through our support for Joint Laboratory, we hope to accelerate the application of cutting-edge AI technologies in solving real healthcare needs and ensure that scientific innovation ultimately delivers meaningful benefits to society."



Mr. Daliang Chen, CEO of Suanova, said, "Since entering the domestic computing power industry four years ago, Suanova has built Shanghai's earliest domestic computing cluster and one of the city's first domestic supernodes, while successfully enabling a wide range of applications on domestic computing infrastructure. In support of the Joint Laboratory, we will contribute far more than computing resources. Our support will encompass the full technology stack, including data cleansing, underlying network deployment, and storage system construction. By leveraging domestic computing power as a robust foundation, we aim to support the Joint Laboratory's long-term efforts to integrate cutting-edge AI model technologies with medical expertise, helping translate scientific innovation into meaningful advances in healthcare."



The establishment of the Joint Laboratory marks a significant milestone in Suanova's commitment to translating domestic computing power into impactful real-world applications. By drawing on the research strengths of Fudan University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, together with the deep collaboration between the teams led by Prof. Zhang Wenhong and Prof. Yang Hongxia, Suanova is confident that the Joint Laboratory will drive meaningful advancements in areas such as intelligent infectious disease prevention and control, AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment, and innovative drug discovery and development.



Hashtag: #Yeebo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, computing power and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.



In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.



About Suanova Technology Limited Suanova, under Yeebo, is an innovative technology company focused on delivering independent, efficient, and accessible domestic AI computing services. Its business spans three core areas: computing power and cloud operations, computing technology development and computing industry investment. With branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Hangzhou, it provides customers with better localized services. It is committed to transforming complex AI infrastructure into simple, efficient, and cost-effective services through continuous technological innovation, with the goal of becoming a leading "infrastructure operator" in the AI era.





News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of("Yeebo"; Stock Code: 00259.HK), recently participated in the inauguration ceremony of the "Suanova Hong Kong-Shanghai Joint Laboratory for AI in Healthcare" held in Shanghai. As a key supporter of the Joint Laboratory, Suanova will provide computing infrastructure, together with full-stack support services including data cleansing, underlying network deployment, and storage system construction, with the aim of advancing the deep integration of domestic computing power and the healthcare industry.The Joint Laboratory is jointly established by Fudan University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, with a focus on strategic interdisciplinary AI research in the medical and healthcare sector. It is dedicated to promoting the application of AI technologies in medicine, clinical practice and public health. Prof. Zhou Lei, Vice President of Fudan University, and Prof. Wing-tak Wong, Deputy President and Provost of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University together unveiled the Joint Laboratory. Prof. Yang Hongxia, Executive Director of PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence (PAAI), and Prof. Zhang Wenhong, Head of the Institute of Infection and Health of Fudan University, signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of the two institutions. Mr. Douglas Fang, Chairman of Yeebo, and Ms. Li Liu, President of Fudan University Education Development Foundation, signed a donation agreement for the development of the Joint Laboratory. Mr. Daliang Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Suanova, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.The convergence of AI and healthcare has emerged as one of the most important frontiers of global technological innovation. Shanghai is accelerating its development into a globally influential science and technology innovation hub, while Hong Kong is advancing its vision of becoming an international innovation and technology centre. The Joint Laboratory is strategically positioned at the intersection of two key national development regions: the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area.Fudan University possesses deep expertise in the fields of infectious diseases, clinical medicine and public health. Leveraging premier institutions such as the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and Huashan Hospital, the university provides abundant clinical scenarios and research resources for studies involving the surveillance and early warning of emerging and unexpected infectious diseases, AI-assisted diagnosis of complex infections, and the early identification of antimicrobial resistance risks. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, through its PAAI Research Institute and Research Institute for Generative AI, possesses strong capabilities in frontier fields including generative AI and domain-specific large language models. Going forward, the two institutions will collaborate on research initiatives spanning generative AI, infectious disease studies, medical informatics, and bioinformatics, while also promoting the translation of research outcomes into real-world applications and industry adoption.Prof. Zhang Wenhong, Head of the Institute of Infection and Health of Fudan University is one of the Joint Laboratory's academic leaders. Widely recognized as one of China's most influential experts in infectious diseases and public health, Professor Zhang has dedicated his career to the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, the prevention and control of major epidemics, and the advancement of public health systems. He earns a strong reputation both within China and internationally. His team has long been engaged in infectious disease prevention and control, translational clinical medicine, and the advancement of public health systems, achieving a series of significant breakthroughs in disease control and public health studies. Prof. Zhang's participation in the establishment of the Joint Laboratory underscores the project's academic excellence and its potential impact on both medical research and clinical practice.The Joint Laboratory will focus on exploring a decentralized and domain-specific large model development pathway, enabling hospitals, research institutions, and eventually even individual households to deploy and own their own large AI models. By allowing users to harness the benefits of AI while safeguarding data privacy and sovereignty, this vision closely aligns with Suanova's mission of "enabling every organization to build its own AI capabilities faster, better, and more cost-effectively.", said, "We have long been optimistic about the development prospects of domestic computing power and AI, and firmly believe that education, scientific research, and deep technology are fundamental pillars for long-term value creation. The true value of AI in healthcare lies not only in technological advancement, but also in its ability to address real-world clinical challenges. Breakthroughs in medical AI require the combined support of leading medical experts, rich clinical resources, and high-performance computing infrastructure. Through our support for Joint Laboratory, we hope to accelerate the application of cutting-edge AI technologies in solving real healthcare needs and ensure that scientific innovation ultimately delivers meaningful benefits to society.", said, "Since entering the domestic computing power industry four years ago, Suanova has built Shanghai's earliest domestic computing cluster and one of the city's first domestic supernodes, while successfully enabling a wide range of applications on domestic computing infrastructure. In support of the Joint Laboratory, we will contribute far more than computing resources. Our support will encompass the full technology stack, including data cleansing, underlying network deployment, and storage system construction. By leveraging domestic computing power as a robust foundation, we aim to support the Joint Laboratory's long-term efforts to integrate cutting-edge AI model technologies with medical expertise, helping translate scientific innovation into meaningful advances in healthcare."The establishment of the Joint Laboratory marks a significant milestone in Suanova's commitment to translating domestic computing power into impactful real-world applications. By drawing on the research strengths of Fudan University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, together with the deep collaboration between the teams led by Prof. Zhang Wenhong and Prof. Yang Hongxia, Suanova is confident that the Joint Laboratory will drive meaningful advancements in areas such as intelligent infectious disease prevention and control, AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment, and innovative drug discovery and development.Hashtag: #YeeboThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Founded in 1988, Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited is a diversified electronic component company with a well-established presence in the global market. The Company's core business spans flat panel displays, computing power and capacitors, serving a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Yeebo operates its manufacturing operations primarily in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, supporting a global sales network that ensures localized service and support for its international clientele.In alignment with its long-term strategic vision, Yeebo is leveraging its robust operational foundation to expand into the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") compute and related sectors. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement, with the objective of positioning Yeebo as a leading and influential participant in the rapidly evolving AI industry across mainland China and Hong Kong.Suanova, under Yeebo, is an innovative technology company focused on delivering independent, efficient, and accessible domestic AI computing services. Its business spans three core areas: computing power and cloud operations, computing technology development and computing industry investment. With branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Hangzhou, it provides customers with better localized services. It is committed to transforming complex AI infrastructure into simple, efficient, and cost-effective services through continuous technological innovation, with the goal of becoming a leading "infrastructure operator" in the AI era.News Source: Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited 23/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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