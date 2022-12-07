Yellow Banana Partners with Flashfood, Bringing the Grocery-Savings App to Over 30 Save A Lot Stores Across the U.S.

The app will roll out in all Save A Lot stores owned by Yellow Banana, offering discounts on groceries to shoppers in Chicago , Cleveland , Milwaukee , Jacksonville and Dallas .





CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Banana , a retail grocery platform that owns and operates over 30 Save A Lot locations in the U.S., today announced its partnership with Flashfood , a digital marketplace that provides customers with access to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date. The food waste reduction app is now available at all Yellow Banana Save A Lot locations, expanding Flashfood's presence to Dallas, TX, and Jacksonville, FL, for the first time.

Yellow Banana is owned by 127 Wall Holdings , which was co-founded by Ademola Adewale-Sadik, Michael Nance and Walker Brumskine. The three met while earning JDs from Yale Law School; Adewale-Sadik and Brumskine also earned MBAs from Harvard Business School. They are joined by seasoned operator and 127 Wall co-founder Joseph Canfield.

Flashfood aims to eliminate food waste at the retail level by connecting shoppers with savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date that would otherwise be thrown away. The partnership will enable customers at Yellow Banana's Save A Lot locations to save big on everyday grocery items like meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items, as well as center-store foods and snacks. Shoppers make a purchase directly through the Flashfood mobile app and simply pick their order up from a team member at the checkout area of their participating location.

The partnership with Yellow Banana will bring Flashfood to the state of Texas and the city of Jacksonville, FL for the first time. According to Feeding America , 11.8% of households across the U.S. are food insecure. However, food insecurity rates in Dallas County, TX, and Duval County, FL, are higher than the national average, at 14.8% and 12.2%, respectively. The partnership between Flashfood and Yellow Banana will improve accessibility to affordable fresh food within the Dallas and Jacksonville communities, making it a helpful option for families dealing with food insecurity.

The partnership is not only a win for shoppers in a time when grocery prices are up 13.5% , but is also a win for the planet by reducing the amount of perfectly good food reaching landfills. In September, Flashfood announced that the app reached a major milestone: 50 million pounds of food diverted from reaching landfills, or the equivalent of 95 million pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) diverted from the atmosphere. To-date, Flashfood has saved shoppers more than $130 million on their groceries.

"Our mission is to deliver essential nutrition to working families at affordable prices," said Yellow Banana Co-Founder Ademola Adewale-Sadik. "By partnering with Flashfood we are furthering our commitment to serve our communities, while also reducing the amount of food reaching landfills by redirecting it to dinner plates in deserving homes across the country."

The partnership will bring Flashfood to Yellow Banana's Save A Lot locations in the following cities:

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Milwaukee, WI

Jacksonville, FL

Dallas, TX

"We are thrilled to partner with mission-driven partners like Yellow Banana to broaden access to affordable groceries and provide communities with healthy food," said Flashfood Founder & CEO, Josh Domingues. "Nothing is more exciting than bringing Flashfood to new shoppers, stores, and states like Texas. Yellow Banana is a natural fit for Flashfood with a clear mission to deliver impact for their communities, and we're excited to continue expanding Flashfood's presence across the country."

Today, Flashfood can be found in more than 1,450 participating grocery locations in the U.S. and Canada, including GIANT, SpartanNash, SN Martin's, Loblaws, Tops Friendly Markets, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, and more. All participating Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator .

To learn more about 127 Wall, visit www.one27wall.com . To learn more about Yellow Banana, visit www.yellow-banana.com . To learn more about Flashfood, visit www.flashfood.com . To learn more about Save A Lot, visit www.savealot.com.

About 127 Wall

127 Wall supports promising entrepreneurs and businesses by delivering the thoughtful capital and operational insight that they need in order to effectively scale. Our flexible investment mandate allows us to provide solutions across the transaction spectrum, from retiring owner-operators in need of complete exits to expanding businesses seeking accelerated growth. Learn more at www.one27wall.com .

About Yellow Banana

Yellow Banana is a retail grocery platform that operates 38 stores under the Save A Lot banner across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Dallas metropolitan areas. Founded in 2021, Yellow Banana endeavors to deliver essential nutrition to working families at affordable prices. Learn more at www.yellow-banana.com .

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with more than 850 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook ( facebook.com/savealot ), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram or TikTok (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator visit ownasavealot.com .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,450 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 50 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $130 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Giant Food, Save A Lot and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .

