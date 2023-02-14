Yellow Wood To Acquire Unilever's Beauty And Personal Care Brand Suave In North America

(RTTNews) - Yellow Wood Partners LLC, a Boston-based private equity firm, agreed to acquire Unilever's (UL) beauty and personal care brand, Suave, in North America. Financial terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

The Suave beauty and personal care brand includes hair care, skin care, skin cleansing and deodorant products.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Suave will continue to be owned and operated by Unilever outside of the US and Canada.

Suave was one of the first brands in the 1930s to bring salon-quality hair care to the general public. The Suave brand sells products for women, men and kids in mass retailers and ecommerce platforms. The brand's products include hair and body products including shampoos, conditioners, treatments and serums, styling products, body wash, antiperspirants and deodorants, and skin care.