14.02.2023 15:59:34

Yellow Wood To Acquire Unilever's Beauty And Personal Care Brand Suave In North America

(RTTNews) - Yellow Wood Partners LLC, a Boston-based private equity firm, agreed to acquire Unilever's (UL) beauty and personal care brand, Suave, in North America. Financial terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

The Suave beauty and personal care brand includes hair care, skin care, skin cleansing and deodorant products.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Suave will continue to be owned and operated by Unilever outside of the US and Canada.

Suave was one of the first brands in the 1930s to bring salon-quality hair care to the general public. The Suave brand sells products for women, men and kids in mass retailers and ecommerce platforms. The brand's products include hair and body products including shampoos, conditioners, treatments and serums, styling products, body wash, antiperspirants and deodorants, and skin care.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh 47,40 5,33% Unilever PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zur Wochenmitte zurückhaltend eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen