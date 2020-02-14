Yellowfin Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

For the seventh consecutive year, Yellowfin is acknowledged for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, the only analytics vendor that combines industry-leading action-based dashboards, automated discovery and data storytelling, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.'s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms [1].

According to Gartner, "Modern analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platforms are characterized by easy-to-use functionality that supports a full analytic workflow -- from data preparation to visual exploration and insight generation -- with an emphasis on self-service and augmentation."[2]

"Over 8 years of business with Yellowfin, we have provided Yellowfin to many customers as Yellowfin continues to deliver industry-leading innovations, such as automated analysis, while supporting a wide range of security and governance functions required by our large enterprise customers," said Kazuhiko Kushima, CEO of NTT Technocross. "In addition to Yellowfin's commitment to customer success and supporting our joint projects, their understanding of our business and our emphasis on value ensures a trusted and successful partnership."

"We are thrilled that Yellowfin has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in their 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. "We believe that our ongoing commitment to product innovation to deliver an exceptional analytical experience for our customers and our partners has been recognized. Not only do we have the broadest analytic platform capabilities in the market but our approach to solving the data challenges our customers have is unique. Action-based dashboards, data storytelling, and AI-driven alerts help our customers to create transformational value from their data, and that's what motivates us to keep on innovating. We are tremendously proud to be recognized seven consecutive years, and this year we are positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant."



In the company's view, this acknowledgement from Gartner follows another breakthrough year for Yellowfin around product innovation and customer satisfaction. Yellowfin recently launched Yellowfin 9 which introduces an incredibly flexible, action-based dashboard builder and progressive data storytelling capabilities that advance the capability of the dashboard experience. This ground-breaking release also powers enhancements to the reimagined Yellowfin Mobile App, and rolls out Yellowfin Present, an advanced secure presentation tool. This follows other industry-changing innovations including Yellowfin Signals, an automated insights discovery product, and Yellowfin Stories, a data storytelling product.

The full report from Gartner is available as a complimentary download here: https://bit.ly/31NrRJu

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.

