31.01.2024 15:40:13
Yes, Microsoft Is a Star AI Stock, But This Is What Really Powered Its Solid Second-Quarter Results
The rage for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is showing no signs of cooling off. That's why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) management made sure to mention AI tech prominently in both the press release and during the conference call detailing its fiscal second quarter of 2024 earnings.Those results, divulged just after market hours on Tuesday, beat analyst estimates and featured some impressive numbers. And while AI certainly played a part in that, it was actually another set of offerings from the tech giant that really gave its quarter some muscle.Microsoft's second frame of the fiscal year saw the company book slightly over $62 billion in revenue, which was a sturdy 18% improvement over the same quarter of fiscal 2023 and topped the company's guidance of $60 billion to $61 billion. Not to be outdone, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income advanced by 26% year over year to hit nearly $22 billion ($2.93 per share). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
