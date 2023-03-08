|
08.03.2023 20:36:00
yes. every kid. applauds Speaker Renner for leadership on educational freedom
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Florida House Speaker Paul Renner's 2023 legislative session kickoff, Executive Director Craig Hulse released the following statement on behalf of yes. every kid.
"The proposed expansion of educational freedom and customized learning with House Bill 1 is a win for all of Florida's families. Speaker Paul Renner and the Florida Legislature understand that families deserve the power to make the educational decisions that are best for their child. House Bill 1 is an opportunity to listen to families' desire for more innovative approaches to learning and trust them to choose the best-fit education. With a universal voucher program as well as a part-time enrollment provision, this legislation will allow families to have flexibility in customizing their children's education and demonstrates what's possible when we prioritize families by expanding educational options.
"As Speaker Renner kicks off this legislative session, we look forward to working with Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Sen. Corey Simon, Rep. Kaylee Tuck, the rest of the Florida Legislature, and Gov. Ron DeSantis to expand Florida's education freedom to every kid."
About yes. every kid.
yes. every kid. supports policies that respect the dignity of every student, welcome innovative ideas and foster a diversity of approaches to learning. yes. every kid. will support and build coalitions to advance new conversations and bold visions by bringing together differing voices and perspectives to revolutionize the K-12 education experience.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yes-every-kid-applauds-speaker-renner-for-leadership-on-educational-freedom-301766165.html
SOURCE yes. every kid.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen drücken Stimmung: Dow fester -- ATX leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Handelsverlauf ins Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen am Donnerstag die Minuszeichen.