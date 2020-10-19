Yes On Prop 24 Campaign Announces Endorsements From CA Black Newspapers And Prominent Community Leaders Like The NAACP

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced endorsements from some of the biggest black newspapers in California, including the: Los Angeles Sentinel, Watts Times, Sacramento Observer, San Diego Voice and Viewpoint, and Sun Reporter.

Prominent African American leaders, including Alice Huffman, President of the California NAACP; Daraka Larimore-Hall, Vice-Chair of the California Democratic Party; and Sean Dugar DNC Member and social activist; have also expressed their support for Prop 24 to strengthen privacy laws and help put an end to discriminatory practices online.

"Prop 24 allows consumers to stop companies from using online racial profiling to discriminate against them," said Alice Huffman, President, California NAACP.

"Everyday our race, gender, health status, and search history are weaponized against us. They decide where we live, if we get a job, what financial opportunities are available, and even if our vote will be suppressed and it is all legal. We need Prop 24 as a stopgap to these discriminatory practices," said Daraka Larimore-Hall, Vice-Chair, California Democratic Party.

"Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act, will limit the ability of realtors banks, big tech and others to legally racial profile people online," said Sean Dugar, Democratic Activist, DNC Member and Social Justice Advocate. "I hope you will join me, the California CAACP and advocates from around the state in voting YES on Prop 24 to put a stop to this legal form of discrimination."

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location;

Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information;

Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information;

Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords;

MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

