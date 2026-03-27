YesAsia Holdings Achieves Record-Breaking Revenue and Net Profit in 2025



EQS Newswire / 27/03/2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Final Dividend Increases by 33.3% to HK10 Cents per Share Dual Engines, Global Reach: B2C-B2B Synergy Drives Market Expansion



Results Highlights

Revenue hit a new high of US$501.54 million, representing a strong YoY growth of 45.0%

Gross profit rose by 40.9% to US$148.50 million; operating profit increased by 28.2% to US$31.90 million

Net profit grew by 21.5% to US$23.14 million

The Board has proposed a final dividend of HK10 cents per share, up 33.3% year-on-year

Business-to-consumer (B2C) platform YesStyle recorded revenue of US$347.48 million, up 30.8%, accounting for 69.3% of the Group's total revenue

recorded revenue of US$347.48 million, up 30.8%, accounting for 69.3% of the Group's total revenue Revenue of business-to-business (B2B) platform AsianBeautyWholesale ( ABW ) surged by 91.7% to US$148.89 million, accounting for 29.7% of the Group's total revenue

( ) surged by 91.7% to US$148.89 million, accounting for 29.7% of the Group's total revenue Non-core markets (excluding the US, UK, Canada, Australia) accounted for over 60% of the Group's total revenue for the first time, with Latin America and the Middle East achieving remarkable growth

The Group strengthened its global logistics network to improve economies of scale, opened a second AMR warehouse in Hong Kong and a new warehouse in South Korea, reducing freight costs as a percentage of revenue to 18.7%

HONG KONG SAR – YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in curating Asian beauty and lifestyle products, announced today its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Year").



The Group's revenue rose by 45.0% to US$501.54 million, boosted by the global K-Beauty momentum and the scaled expansion of its B2B platform, which accounted for nearly 30% of the Group's revenue. Gross profit increased by 40.9% to US$148.50 million, and gross profit margin remained relatively stable at 29.6%. Operating profit also grew by 28.2% to US$31.90 million. Net profit for the Year climbed 21.5% to US$23.14 million, with a net profit margin of 4.6%. Basic earnings per share was US5.62 cents (2024: US4.74 cents).



As at 31 December 2025, the Group maintained a solid financial position with bank and cash balances amounting to US$15.94 million. In the view of



M arket diversification pays off as non-core markets lead global grow th



Building on stable revenue from its core markets (the US, UK, Canada, and Australia), the Group accelerated its expansion into mainland Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and other emerging markets. In 2025, non-core markets accounted for over half of the Group's total revenue, significantly outpacing core markets in growth and becoming the primary catalyst of its business across the globe. Among these regions, Latin America and the Middle East recorded the strongest upward trend, with growth of 224.4% and 75.5% respectively, while Europe and Associated Countries remained the Group's largest regional market.



Social media marketing and influencer engagement remain core drivers of YesStyle's growth strategy. During 2025, the number of YesStyle influencers increased to over 502,000, representing a year-on-year growth rate of approximately 24.6%. Revenue generated from influencer referrals reached approximately US$104.8 million, up approximately 43.0% year-on-year, and accounted for approximately 30% of YesStyle's total revenue, highlighting the continued strengthening of the YesStyle influencer ecosystem.



Meanwhile,YesStyle bolstered its localization efforts to capture opportunities in non-English-speaking markets. In July 2025, it launched a Polish-language website, expanding its language offerings to nine. Combined with social-media-driven marketing, regional campaigns via a robust network of influencers, and AI-powered solutions, the Group extended K-Beauty's reach to a broader audience worldwide. This momentum is further amplified by the opening of Yesful Land in Seoul, South Korea, a physical hub where influencers and the K-Beauty community can converge and create authentic content, bridging digital engagement with real-world experience.



B2C-B2B synergy fuels performance with ABW business scaling rapidly



YesAsia Holdings is an authorized distributor for over 475 K-Beauty brands, serving both B2C and B2B channels. The dual-growth-engine strategy continued to bear fruit in 2025, fortifying the Group's overall market influence and ongoing advancement.



Notably, ABW maintained its vigorous growth trajectory in 2025, with the newly launched ABW Offline business generating almost US$50 million in revenue in its debut year, underscoring the strong international retail demand for K-Beauty products. During the Year, ABW established distribution networks for 56 leading retailers across 26 markets, spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. Prominent partners include Target, Costco, Primark, Douglas, Sally Beauty, Watsons, and Nykaa. These collaborations have enabled the Group and its K-Beauty brand partners to reach millions of consumers through established offline retail networks, effectively tapping into a market segment that remains significantly larger than its online counterpart.



Mr. Joshua Lau, Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Looking ahead, we are confident that K-Beauty's global development impetus will only gather steam as it has transitioned from a niche category into a mainstream retail staple. To capture the opportunities that arise, we will deepen engagement in non-core markets through targeted and localized digital initiatives. At the same time, we are accelerating our B2B business by connecting K-Beauty brands with international retailers, and leveraging our logistics network and AI-driven capabilities. With dual growth engines in B2C and B2B, advanced technology, and a dedicated team, YesAsia Holdings is well-positioned to soar to new heights and deliver long-term value to shareholders and stakeholders."

Hashtag: #YesAsiaHoldings

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 –("YesAsia Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in curating Asian beauty and lifestyle products, announced today its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Year").The Group's revenue rose by 45.0% to US$501.54 million, boosted by the global K-Beauty momentum and the scaled expansion of its B2B platform, which accounted for nearly 30% of the Group's revenue. Gross profit increased by 40.9% to US$148.50 million, and gross profit margin remained relatively stable at 29.6%. Operating profit also grew by 28.2% to US$31.90 million. Net profit for the Year climbed 21.5% to US$23.14 million, with a net profit margin of 4.6%. Basic earnings per share was US5.62 cents (2024: US4.74 cents).As at 31 December 2025, the Group maintained a solid financial position with bank and cash balances amounting to US$15.94 million. In the view of YesAsia Holdings' solid operating performance, healthy cash reserves and future capital requirements, the Board has proposed a final cash dividend of HK10 cents per share (2024: HK7.5 cents per share).Building on stable revenue from its core markets (the US, UK, Canada, and Australia), the Group accelerated its expansion into mainland Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and other emerging markets. In 2025, non-core markets accounted for over half of the Group's total revenue, significantly outpacing core markets in growth and becoming the primary catalyst of its business across the globe. Among these regions, Latin America and the Middle East recorded the strongest upward trend, with growth of 224.4% and 75.5% respectively, while Europe and Associated Countries remained the Group's largest regional market.Social media marketing and influencer engagement remain core drivers of's growth strategy. During 2025, the number ofinfluencers increased to over 502,000, representing a year-on-year growth rate of approximately 24.6%. Revenue generated from influencer referrals reached approximately US$104.8 million, up approximately 43.0% year-on-year, and accounted for approximately 30% of's total revenue, highlighting the continued strengthening of theinfluencer ecosystem.Meanwhile,bolstered its localization efforts to capture opportunities in non-English-speaking markets. In July 2025, it launched a Polish-language website, expanding its language offerings to nine. Combined with social-media-driven marketing, regional campaigns via a robust network of influencers, and AI-powered solutions, the Group extended K-Beauty's reach to a broader audience worldwide. This momentum is further amplified by the opening of Yesful Land in Seoul, South Korea, a physical hub where influencers and the K-Beauty community can converge and create authentic content, bridging digital engagement with real-world experience.YesAsia Holdings is an authorized distributor for over 475 K-Beauty brands, serving both B2C and B2B channels. The dual-growth-engine strategy continued to bear fruit in 2025, fortifying the Group's overall market influence and ongoing advancement.Notably,maintained its vigorous growth trajectory in 2025, with the newly launchedOffline business generating almost US$50 million in revenue in its debut year, underscoring the strong international retail demand for K-Beauty products. During the Year,established distribution networks for 56 leading retailers across 26 markets, spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. Prominent partners include Target, Costco, Primark, Douglas, Sally Beauty, Watsons, and Nykaa. These collaborations have enabled the Group and its K-Beauty brand partners to reach millions of consumers through established offline retail networks, effectively tapping into a market segment that remains significantly larger than its online counterpart., said: "Looking ahead, we are confident that K-Beauty's global development impetus will only gather steam as it has transitioned from a niche category into a mainstream retail staple. To capture the opportunities that arise, we will deepen engagement in non-core markets through targeted and localized digital initiatives. At the same time, we are accelerating our B2B business by connecting K-Beauty brands with international retailers, and leveraging our logistics network and AI-driven capabilities. With dual growth engines in B2C and B2B, advanced technology, and a dedicated team, YesAsia Holdings is well-positioned to soar to new heights and deliver long-term value to shareholders and stakeholders."Hashtag: #YesAsiaHoldings The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About YesAsia Holdings Limited (02209.HK) Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major platforms: YesStyle, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products; AsianBeautyWholesale, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and YesAsia, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.



For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/



News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited

News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited 27/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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