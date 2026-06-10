YesAsia Holdings Advances Dual-Engine Strategy with First YesStyle Concept Store in the US



EQS Newswire / 10/06/2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - YesStyle, the global online beauty retailer under YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), has announced the launch of its new physical retail store in the US. Located on the main level of Great Mall in Milpitas, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, the new concept store not only marks a significant step in bringing the latest K-beauty trends to a broader US audience, but also represents a major strategic milestone in advancing the Group's B2C-B2B dual-engine strategy to expand market share in North America.



Driving O2O Synergy: Expanding Offline Reach to Complement B2C Strategy

Celebrating 20 years of delivering trending Asian products worldwide, YesStyle has transformed 1,500 square feet into an immersive retail fantasy. Serving as a strategic extension of the Group's core B2C business, this new physical footprint enhances offline visibility and reaches a wider demographic of consumers who value hands-on product discovery and immediate purchase. The store offers a "Yesful playground" where beauty lovers can connect with over 60 Asian brands, featuring interactive makeup stations with beloved K-beauty labels like UNLEASHIA, dasique, fwee, and rom&nd, alongside a customizable mask bar. This experiential retail environment functions as a powerful, culturally rich marketing engine, generating offline brand awareness and foot traffic that seamlessly feeds into the digital platform, creating a complementary offline-to-online (O2O) loop that supports repeat purchases and maximizes customer lifetime value (LTV).



Mr. Joshua Lau, Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of YesAsia Holdings said: "The launch of YesStyle's retail store marks a significant milestone for our brand, as we bring our top-tier and bestselling K-beauty products, along with advanced skin care innovation, into an offline setting for customers in the Bay Area. The Bay Area holds a special place in our history as the city where the Group was founded and where our first office was established. Opening our first YesStyle beauty retail store here feels like coming home and reinforces our commitment to continue innovating and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers, both online and offline."



Empowering the B2B Wholesale Business AsiaBeautyWholesale (ABW) Growth

This physical retail expansion also creates substantial value for YesAsia Holdings' B2B operations, ABW. By physically showcasing a curated yet expansive selection of bestselling Korean beauty brands, including SKIN1004, Medicube, Anua, Dr. Althea, Beauty of Joseon, COSRX, and more, in a premium US retail environment, YesStyle acts as an effective market-testing ground. The elevated brand awareness and consumer validation generated at the retail level will bolster confidence among other local US retailers and distributors, effectively catalyzing B2B orders and driving synergistic growth across both of the Group's core business modules.



Hashtag: #YesAsia #YesStyle

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About YesAsia Holdings Limited (02209.HK) Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major platforms: YesStyle, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products; AsianBeautyWholesale, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and YesAsia, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.



For more information, please visit the Group's official website:



About YesStyle YesStyle, a global B2C online retailer under YesAsia Holdings Limited. (02209.HK), is the go-to destination for the largest selection of authentic Asian beauty, fashion, and lifestyle products. As an authorized retailer of 400+ premium K-beauty brands, YesStyle aims to help everyone find their 'yes!' through innovative beauty inspired by Asia, friendly guidance and smart prices since 2006.





News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited

Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major platforms:, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products;, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/ , a global B2C online retailer under YesAsia Holdings Limited. (02209.HK), is the go-to destination for the largest selection of authentic Asian beauty, fashion, and lifestyle products. As an authorized retailer of 400+ premium K-beauty brands,aims to help everyone find their 'yes!' through innovative beauty inspired by Asia, friendly guidance and smart prices since 2006.News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited 10/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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