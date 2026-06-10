YesAsia Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUA0 / ISIN: HK0000748381
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10.06.2026 09:45:12
YesAsia Holdings Advances Dual-Engine Strategy with First YesStyle Concept Store in the US
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - YesStyle, the global online beauty retailer under YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), has announced the launch of its new physical retail store in the US. Located on the main level of Great Mall in Milpitas, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, the new concept store not only marks a significant step in bringing the latest K-beauty trends to a broader US audience, but also represents a major strategic milestone in advancing the Group's B2C-B2B dual-engine strategy to expand market share in North America.
About YesAsia Holdings Limited (02209.HK)Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major platforms: YesStyle, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products; AsianBeautyWholesale, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and YesAsia, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.
For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/
About YesStyleYesStyle, a global B2C online retailer under YesAsia Holdings Limited. (02209.HK), is the go-to destination for the largest selection of authentic Asian beauty, fashion, and lifestyle products. As an authorized retailer of 400+ premium K-beauty brands, YesStyle aims to help everyone find their 'yes!' through innovative beauty inspired by Asia, friendly guidance and smart prices since 2006.
News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited
10/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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