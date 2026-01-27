YesAsia Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUA0 / ISIN: HK0000748381
27.01.2026 13:30:11
YesAsia Holdings Expects Revenue and Net Profit Growth for 2025
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in curating Asian beauty and lifestyle products, has issued a positive profit alert for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Year").
About YesAsia Holdings Limited (02209.HK)
Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major e-commerce platforms: YesStyle, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products; AsianBeautyWholesale, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and YesAsia, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.
News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited
27/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
