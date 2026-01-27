YesAsia Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A3CUA0 / ISIN: HK0000748381

27.01.2026 13:30:11

YesAsia Holdings Expects Revenue and Net Profit Growth for 2025


EQS Newswire / 27/01/2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - YesAsia Holdings Limited ("YesAsia Holdings", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (02209.HK), a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in curating Asian beauty and lifestyle products, has issued a positive profit alert for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Year").

As disclosed, the Group expects to record unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately US$500.0 million for the Reporting Year, an increase of 44.1% (or approximately US$152.9 million) compared to revenue of US$347.1 million[1] for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Prior Year"). The growth was mainly driven by the continuous market diversification efforts for the B2C platform, YesStyle, and an increase in the number of new customers of the B2B platform, AsianBeautyWholesale (ABW), for both online and offline channels.

The Group made several strategic investments to match its commercial growth and strengthen its foundation for future success, including increasing its efforts in marketing, as well as commencing operations at two new logistics facilities, the Mapletree Warehouse in Hong Kong and a warehouse in South Korea, among others. Consequently, the Group expects to report an unaudited consolidated net profit of not less than US$22.0 million for the Reporting Year, representing an increase of approximately 15.8% (or approximately US$3.0 million) over the Prior Year's net profit.

Further details of the Annual Results will be disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules by the end of March 2026, which shall prevail over the information contained herein. For more information, please refer to the full announcement: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0127/2026012701175.pdf


[1] Restated to conform to the Reporting Year's presentation.


Hashtag: #YesAsiaHoldings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About YesAsia Holdings Limited (02209.HK)

Established in 1997, YesAsia Holdings is a leading e-commerce platform operator recognized for its expertise in identifying and procuring quality Asian beauty, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment products. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group deliver products promptly and efficiently to a global audience through its strong ties with over 400 leading Asian beauty brand and supplier partners. The Group operates three major e-commerce platforms: YesStyle, an e-commerce B2C platform for serving the increasingly popular Asian beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, particularly Korean beauty products; AsianBeautyWholesale, a B2B platform for Asian beauty products; and YesAsia, an e-commerce retail platform for entertainment products. YesAsia Holdings is a constituent of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index.

For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.yesasiaholdings.com/

News Source: YesAsia Holdings Limited

27/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
