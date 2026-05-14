YETI Boosts FY26 Outlook; Raises Share Buyback; Stock Surges 9.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) raised its adjusted earnings and adjusted sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.83 to $2.89 per share on sales growth of 7 to 8 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.77 to $2.83 per share on sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase program, resulting in $500 million available for the repurchase of shares as of May 14, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, YETI is trading on the NYSE at $41.99, up $3.66 or 9.55 percent.

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