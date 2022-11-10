|
10.11.2022 16:01:17
YETI Holdings Rallies On Better-than-expected Q3 Results
(RTTNews) - Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) are rising more than 20% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.
YETI Holdings designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand.
Profit for the third quarter decreased to $45.5 million or $0.52 per share from $53 million or $0.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.63 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.58 per share.
Sales for the quarter increased 20% to $433.6 million, from $362.6 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $414.5 million.
For the full year, the company expects sales to increase approximately 16%, and adjusted EPS to be about $2.36.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.37 per share on revenue growth of 15.2%.
YETI, currently at $36.41, has traded in the range of 27.86 - 107.10 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YETI Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.22
|Yeti Holdings price target bumped up to $55 from 54 at Raymond James (MarketWatch)
|
10.11.22
|Yeti Holdings INC (YETI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
10.11.22
|Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: YETI gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: YETI informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)