10.11.2022 16:01:17

YETI Holdings Rallies On Better-than-expected Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) are rising more than 20% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

YETI Holdings designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand.

Profit for the third quarter decreased to $45.5 million or $0.52 per share from $53 million or $0.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.63 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.58 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased 20% to $433.6 million, from $362.6 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $414.5 million.

For the full year, the company expects sales to increase approximately 16%, and adjusted EPS to be about $2.36.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.37 per share on revenue growth of 15.2%.

YETI, currently at $36.41, has traded in the range of 27.86 - 107.10 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu YETI Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten