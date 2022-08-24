Yext Appoints Raianne Reiss as Chief Marketing Officer

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Raianne Reiss, a veteran with more than 20 years of global technology marketing experience, has joined Yext as Chief Marketing Officer to spearhead the company’s ambitious growth objectives. Raianne will report directly to Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer, and will serve on Yext’s leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005105/en/

Software industry veteran Raianne Reiss has been appointed as Yext's Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Yext)

With extensive marketing, product, and sales leadership experience from Elastic, Amazon Web Services, Juniper Networks, Tellabs, and 3Com, Reiss will be a strong asset to Yext in fueling the next phase of company growth. Reiss will oversee Yext’s global marketing organization and be responsible for building and strengthening the Yext brand and increasing demand for Yext solutions globally.

"Raianne is a seasoned marketing leader,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "She has deep expertise in our key audience segments and the customer-centric approach that it takes to further enable our customers’ success and bring new users into the Yext community. Raianne brings a passion not only for marketing, but also a strong track record of building high-performing teams and cultures that attract, develop, and retain top talent. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

Reiss is a globally recognized, results-driven marketing executive who has led large teams and transformed organizations to support rapid growth and scale. Prior to her time at Elastic, Reiss served as Head of Americas Marketing at AWS, where she led and developed marketing strategy across the US, Canada, and Latin America.

"Yext is at a pivotal moment as it builds on past success to expand market opportunities,” said Reiss. "Customers expect relevant, actionable answers and seamless digital experiences whenever they seek information. Yext has an incredible platform and solution set with a strong story to tell. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to partnering with our customers and community to help them unlock new and innovative digital experiences.”

To learn more about Yext, visit www.yext.com.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005105/en/