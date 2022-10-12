Yext Appoints Tom Nielsen as Chief Revenue Officer

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth. Nielsen will report directly to Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer, and will serve on Yext's leadership team.

With extensive sales leadership experience from New Relic, Inc., TIBCO, Oracle, Secerno, and IBM, Nielsen will be a strong asset to Yext in executing an ambitious sales and go-to-market strategy. Nielsen will oversee Yext’s global revenue organization and will be responsible for driving strategic alignment between all revenue-related functions.

"Tom’s strong customer relationships and deep industry knowledge will play a key role as Yext continues to disrupt the market for digital experience solutions,” said Ferrentino. "We believe his track record of developing successful sales strategies will enable him to make a tremendous impact on the company’s go-to-market execution. We’re thrilled to welcome Tom to the team.”

Nielsen is a globally recognized, results-driven executive with over 20 years of enterprise software sales experience. Most recently, Nielsen served as EVP and Head of Worldwide Sales at New Relic, Inc., where his team developed a sales strategy that tripled year-over-year growth and drove nearly $1 billion in global revenue.

"Throughout my career, I’ve learned that the most effective way to fuel growth is to drive meaningful outcomes for your customers,” said Nielsen. "Yext has a compelling, differentiated platform that manages content and delivers contextualized digital experiences at scale. I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to bring these powerful capabilities to organizations all over the world.”

