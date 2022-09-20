Yext Receives Multiple Industry Awards for Excellence in Knowledge Management

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its Answers Platform has been named by KMWorld as a Trend-Setting Product of 2022. The annual list recognizes innovative solutions that are helping organizations share knowledge efficiently and derive greater benefit from their information.

KMWorld has more than 25 years of market coverage experience and is a premier resource for advice and direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, and information management. In July, Yext was also included in KMWorld’s AI 50: The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management, a list of cutting-edge knowledge management vendors that are incorporating AI and natural language processing into their offerings.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in knowledge management by KMWorld readers and judges,” said Joe Jorczak, Head of Industry for Service and Support at Yext. "Powered by AI, Yext continues to enable organizations to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers and employees look for information — regardless of whether that’s on a website, mobile app, help portal, intranet, chatbot, or search engine.”

Yext’s Support Solutions have been commended for their ability to improve both the findability and discoverability of support-related content across a wide variety of digital touchpoints. Most recently, Yext earned the Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS®) v6 Aligned designation from the KCS Academy of the Consortium for Service Innovation, an indicator of a vendor’s ability to aid in the implementation, adoption, and long-term success of KCS v6 best practices.

To learn more about Yext’s award-winning solutions for knowledge management, click here or visit Yext at the KMWorld conference from November 7-10 in Washington, D.C.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

