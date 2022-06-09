|
09.06.2022 17:02:58
Yext Up 7% On Reporting Q1 Net Above Consensus
(RTTNews) - Shares of Yext, Inc. (YEXT) are up more than 7% Thursday morning after its bottom line for first quarter came in better than the Street estimates.
Yext is a technology company operating in the area of online brand management.
Excluding one-time items, loss per share was $0.06 in the first quarter, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.07 loss per share.
Net loss was $25.8 million or $0.20 per share, compared to the net loss of $17.6 million or $0.14 per share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter increased 7% year-on-year to $98.8 million.
The company said its customer count increased 11% more than 2,830.
Looking forward to the second quarter, revenue is projected to be in the range of $99.0 million to $100.0 million and adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.05. Analysts expect the company to report loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.76 million.
For the full year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $399.3 million to $403.3 million and adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.10. The consensus estimate for loss is at $0.16 per share and for revenue is at $406.12 million.
YEXT is at $5.82 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.26-$15.17 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.06.22
|Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.06.22
|Ausblick: Yext vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.22
|Why Yext Stock Was Sinking Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.03.22
|Yext downgraded to hold from buy at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
09.03.22
|Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yext Inc Registered Shs
|5,23
|-0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht letztendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.