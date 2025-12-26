PLANET Aktie
WKN: A0B84F / ISIN: JP3833120003
|
26.12.2025 22:27:59
Yiheng Capital Dumps 270,000 Planet Fitness Shares Worth $29.4 Million
Yiheng Capital Management, L.P, fully exited its put option position in Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in the quarter ending September 30, 2025, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. reported having sold its entire put option position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter. This reduction amounted to 270,000 shares, with the estimated trade value based on the quarterly average price at $29,443,500.Top five holdings after the filing (not including options): Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
