PLANET Aktie

PLANET für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B84F / ISIN: JP3833120003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.12.2025 22:27:59

Yiheng Capital Dumps 270,000 Planet Fitness Shares Worth $29.4 Million

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P, fully exited its put option position in Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in the quarter ending September 30, 2025, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. reported having sold its entire put option position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter. This reduction amounted to 270,000 shares, with the estimated trade value based on the quarterly average price at $29,443,500.Top five holdings after the filing (not including options):  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PLANET INCmehr Nachrichten