Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) made history last week when it completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) of all time. Shares initially soared more than 35% from the listing price as investors clamored for exposure, but the enthusiasm was short-lived.

Anthropic stock has since declined 28% from its high and trades near its IPO price of $83 per share. The company made its public debut at a particularly challenging time, as anxiety about excessive AI infrastructure spending has put pressure on technology stocks. But Wall Street sees the sell-off as a buying opportunity.

Among 15 analysts, Anthropic has a median target price of $137.50 per share, according to The Wall Street Journal. That implies 65% upside from its current share price. Is Anthropic stock a buy?

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