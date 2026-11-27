Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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27.11.2026 10:44:02
Yikes! Anthropic Stock Is Down 28%, but Wall Street says This Will Happen Next.
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) made history last week when it completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) of all time. Shares initially soared more than 35% from the listing price as investors clamored for exposure, but the enthusiasm was short-lived.
Anthropic stock has since declined 28% from its high and trades near its IPO price of $83 per share. The company made its public debut at a particularly challenging time, as anxiety about excessive AI infrastructure spending has put pressure on technology stocks. But Wall Street sees the sell-off as a buying opportunity.
Among 15 analysts, Anthropic has a median target price of $137.50 per share, according to The Wall Street Journal. That implies 65% upside from its current share price. Is Anthropic stock a buy?
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
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23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
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22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|83,94
|8,28%
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